CITY OF GIG HARBOR
NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT ACCEPTANCE
SOUNDVIEW DRIVE ASBESTOS-CEMENT WATERMAIN
PROJECT NO.: CWP-2303
CONTRACTOR: PAPE AND SONS CONSTRUCTION, INC.
City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above-entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:
Mandy Chapman, Contract Administrator City of Gig Harbor
3510 Grandview Street
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
July 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 2025