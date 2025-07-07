CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT ACCEPTANCE

SOUNDVIEW DRIVE ASBESTOS-CEMENT WATERMAIN

PROJECT NO.: CWP-2303

CONTRACTOR: PAPE AND SONS CONSTRUCTION, INC.

City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above-entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:

Mandy Chapman, Contract Administrator City of Gig Harbor

3510 Grandview Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-1016100

July 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 2025