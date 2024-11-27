CAUSE NO. 24-2-12304-6

SUMMONS [60 DAYS] AMENDED

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

DARRIN L. HARLOWE, personal representative for the Estate of EVELYN MARIE HARLOWE, Plaintiff, vs. PENINSULA DEVELOPMENT, INC., a Washington corporation, and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LEIN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED BY THE COMPLAINT, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, withing sixty days after the 27th day of November, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, DARRIN L. HARLOW, Personal Representative for the Estate of EVENLYN MARIE HARLOWE, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Plaintiff is seeking to quiet title on the following real property:

Parcel B: (APN 7500300202)

LOT 13, BLOCK 2, SEA CLIFF ESTATES 3RD ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 22 OF PLATS, PAGES 24, 25 AND 26, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THAT PORTION LYING SOUTH AND EAST OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIPED LINE: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID LOT 13; THENCE SOUTH 73°31’26” WEST 20.30 FEET; THENCE NORTH 24°44’42” WEST 60.31 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73°02’36” WEST 181.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 28°41’10” WEST 156.60 FEET TO THE END OF THE LINE DESCRIBED.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Attorneys for Petitioner:

Christopher J. Marston, WSBA #30571, Davies Pearson, P.C.,

1498 Pacific Ave, Suite 520,

Tacoma, WA 98402, Phone: (253) 620-1500

IDX-1005874

November 27, December 4, 11, 18, 2024, January 8, 15, 2025