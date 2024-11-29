Local business owners are putting together the Tacoma Winter Market to kick off the holiday season.

Noah Citron and Tia BIlling, owners of Midsummer Bakery, are working together with Katie Dean, owner of Little Green Design, Miranda Hemlee, owner of Wildwood 253, and Andrea Erdahl, owner of Blooms in the Wild to host a winter market on Dec. 1 at the Sons of Norway, 1106 S. 15th St., Tacoma.

“We thought it would be so fun to have something here, to do a market, to have artists come and bring the community together,” Citron said. “It kind of turned into a winter-themed idea and we got all these people together to bring artists, makers, bakers, creative people into the space for a winter market.”

Citron said they agreed it would be fun to do an event in the Sons of Norway Normanna Hall in the building’s ballroom. The hall is dedicated to the exploration and preservation of Norwegian and all Scandinavian cultures and has been in Tacoma for more than 100 years.

“The Sons of Norway is where Midsommer Bakery bakes every week. They have a commercial kitchen we have been using since our inception in March of this year, ” Citron said.

Hemlee said the inside seems to be stuck in time with a lot of vintage photos on the walls and Tacoma history.

“It’s such a iconic building in so many ways,” Hemlee said. “It’s one of those places I’ve driven by 100 times and I think for a lot of people in Tacoma, it’s the same thing wondering what’s inside.”

The market will showcase artists from Seattle and Portland, as well as artists from Tacoma who haven’t had the opportunity to show at markets before, according to Hemlee

“There’s a lot of markets in Tacoma and when you go to a certain market, you kind of know what you are going to get. I think we were looking to make it a little more diverse.” Hemlee said.

The organizers said the focus of the goods is on natural materials and has an “earthy vibe.”

“We are just celebrating Tacoma artists, celebrating community and supporting people who are trying to make a living doing what they love to do,” Citron said.

Citron said Midsommer bakery will be offering some new products such as waffles in the morning and savory options later in the day.

Citron also said there will also be entertainment throughout the day. He said this will include choirs from Tacoma public schools, a jazz duo, and a dance studio. There will also be engaging activities for people at the market such as tarot card reading, wreath making and an art station for kids.

“I feel like it will be a really fun family day,” Citron said.