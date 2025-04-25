City of Tacoma-LU25-0084

LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File # LU25-0084: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan Periodic Update and Minor Code Amendments. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on May 16, 2025, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. Comments on the DNS must be submitted by May 9, 2025, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/onetacoma and www.cityoftacoma.org/codeamendments. IDX-1012652

April 25, 2025