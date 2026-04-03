CASE NO. 25-2-13695-2 -SUMMONS

SUMMONS

CASE NO. 25-2-13695-2

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

FIRST TECHNOLOGY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, dba FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff, v. ELIJAH ALCANTARA and ARAYLA MYERS, Defendants.

To Elijah Alcantara:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 3rd day of April, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, First Technology Federal Credit Union, dba First Tech Federal Credit Union, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Michelle M. Bertolino and Spencer Rossini, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action seeks a money judgment against Elijah Alcantara and Arayla Myers on the Retail Installment Sale Contract entered into on or about July 27, 2023, for the purchase of a 2021 Jaguar XF, including attorney fees and costs. The Order Allowing Service by Publication was executed on February 26, 2026 by Superior Court Pro Tem Commissioner, Susan L. Caulkins.

Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Michelle M. Bertolino, WSBA #26867

Spencer Rossini, WSBA #57716

Farleigh Wada Witt

121 SW Morrison Street, Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

(503) 228-6044

IDX-1028950

April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2026