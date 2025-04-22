No.25-2-06280-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY PIERCE

GLENN PACIO and JENNIFER IGNACIO

A married couple,

Plaintiffs,

v.

E THOMPSON CUSTOM HOMES, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; EVAN THOMPSON and “JANE DOE” THOMPSON, individually and the marital community composed thereof; and AMERICAN CONTRACTORS INDEMNITY CO.,

Defendants.

TO: E THOMPSON CUSTOM HOMES, LLC; EVAN THOMPSON and “JANE DOE” THOMPSON, The Above-Named Defendants:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 22nd day of April 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, Glenn Pacio and Jennifer Ignacio, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiffs have filed their lawsuit regarding Defendants’ breach of contract.

DATED this 18th day of April, 2025, at Tacoma, Washington

MORTON McGOLDRICK, PLLC

/s/ Alex M. Glyman Alex M. Glyman, WSBA #53089

820 A Street, Suite 600 Tacoma, WA 98402

Ph. (253) 627-8131; Fax (253) 272-4338

Email: amglyman@bvmm.com Attorneys for Plaintiffs

IDX-1012394

April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025