City of Tacoma- Request for Bids

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES24-0032F

2024 Wastewater Cured-in-Place Pipe Rehabilitation Project in

Various Tacoma Locations

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held in a virtual zoom meeting Monday, December 2, 2024 at 10 AM Pacific Time to answer any questions. Prospective bidders are urged to attend.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82862470167?pwd=wokGlfg0Z8Yc9rq3su4agdEwSsTPzg.1

Meeting ID: 828 6247 0167

Passcode: 286755

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of rehabilitating 29,973 linear feet of 8-inch to 24-inch diameter wastewater sewer pipes utilizing cured-in-place pipe technology. This Work shall also include cleaning sewer pipes, disposing of waste materials, bypass operations, spot repairs, and performing CCTV inspections of the sewer pipes.

Estimate: $3.8M

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Stan Rowden by email to srowden@cityoftacoma.org.

