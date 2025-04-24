No.: 25-7-00043-39 Notice and Summons by Publication (Termination)(SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION

In re the Welfare of TAI LANI LEVERNE CORBRAY-GAINES D.O.B. 10/28/2013

To: Timothy Smith, Parent 2

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on February 04, 2025; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: May 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.

You should be present at this hearing.

To participate in this hearing via Zoom video: https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09

Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517

Passcode: 271386

To participate in this hearing via telephone:

Dial by your location

+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)

+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517

Passcode: 271386

NOTICE: You must appear for your hearing by Zoom. A passcode is required and the current passcode is listed above. Passcodes are subject to change. To ensure you have the current passcode call Court Administration at (509) 574-2703, 574-2707, or 574-1794 to obtain the passcode. You will need to tell them what date and time and identify the case by name and/or case number.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order, in your absence, terminating your parental rights.

YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM

DATED this 15th day of April 2025

Billie A. Maggard, Yakima County Clerk

By: Rachel Kreighbaum

Deputy Clerk

IDX-1012570

April 24, May 1, 8, 2025