NO.26-4-00861-5- NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 2, 2026
NO.26-4-00861-5
NONPROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
(RCW 11.42.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
Nonprobate Estate of
TERESA BURDETTE OBERHAUSEN,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
As Notice Agent, I have elected to give notice to Decedent’s creditors. On the date of filing of this Nonpro bate Notice to Creditors with the Court I had no knowledge of:
• Any other person acting as Notice Agent, or
• The appointment of a Personal Representative for Decedent’s probate estate in the state of Washington.
According to the records of the Court that were then available:
• No cause number regarding Decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent, and
• No Personal Representative of Decedent’s probate estate had been
appointed.
Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:
• Before the lime when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and
• In the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070:
• By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and
• By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address
provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.
The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the latcr to occur of:
• Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or
• Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.
If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085, I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.
SIGNED
Date: On this 30 day of March 2026 at Tacoma ,Washington.
Signature: /s/ Chad Oberhausen
Chad Oberhausen, Notice Agent
Address for Mailing or Service:
POB or Street Address: 702 N. Cheyenne St.
City, State ZIP: Tacoma, WA 98406
Date of First Publication of this Notice:
April 2, 2026
IDX-1028792
April 2, 9, 16, 2026