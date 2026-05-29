Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma-Request for Proposa

Request for Proposal

Metropolitan Park District of

Tacoma

Project: Fire Alarm Monitoring, Inspections, Maintenance and Repair Services

RFP No. R2026-08

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma is seeking a qualified contractor to provide alarm system monitoring, inspection, repair and maintenance services. Interested applicants must submit their proposals for RFP P2026-08 by email only in PDF format to the Procurement Administrator at DWProcurement@parkstacoma.gov. Proposals will be accepted until June 15, 2026 at 12:00PM Proposals received after the date and time will not be considered unless no other bids were received.

Please see the full RFP on Parks Tacoma Website: https://www. parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/

Email:

DWProcurement@parkstacoma.gov

IDX1031596

May 29, 2026