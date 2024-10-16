Cause No. 23-2-08345-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SEAVIEW TERRACE TOWNHOUSES CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

VIOLA DAVIS AND JOHN OR JANE DOE DAVIS, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,

Defendant(s).

TO: VIOLA DAVIS AND JOHN OR JANE DOE DAVIS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5140 BROWNS POINT BLVD NE, UNIT A, TACOMA, WA 98422.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $26,216.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 9, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 5140A, SEAVIEW TERRACE TOWNHOUSES, PHASE II, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9501190217, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9509140294, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9001360090

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON, ATTY

10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-1003742

October 16, 23, 30, November 6, 2024