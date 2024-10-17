City of Tacoma-2025 EMS & Ad Valorem Tax Levy

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Emergency Medical Services tax levy for 2025 and the proposed Ad Valorem tax levy for 2025.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, October 28, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41537, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for the October 15, 2024, meeting, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Katie Johnston, Budget Officer, at 253-591-5063, or kjohnston2@cityoftacoma.org.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

City of Tacoma

Finance Department

Office of Management and Budget City Council Public Hearing 2024 Ad Valorem Tax October 29, 2024 SUBJECT OF HEARING Setting of the 2025 Ad Valorem levies for General Property and the Emergency Medical Services taxes.

BACKGROUND

October 17, 2024