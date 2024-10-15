Cause No. 24-4-02370-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

DAVID TIMOTHY WILLIAMS,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives or the Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 15, 2024

Personal Representatives: Cynthia Mitchell and Travis Williams

Attorney for the Personal

Representatives: Phillip Curiale

Address for Mailing or Service: Curiale Hostnik PLLC

315 – 39th Ave SW, Suite 9

Puyallup, WA 98373

Tacoma, WA 98467-3299

Court of Probate Proceedings and Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: Cause No. 24-4-02370-7

DATED this 14 day of October, 2024.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

By: s/Phillip A. Curiale

Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

315 – 39th Ave SW, Suite 9 Puyallup, WA 98373

253-475-4200

phillip@ch-tacoma.com

Attorneys for Cynthia Mitchell and Travis Williams, Personal Representatives of the Estate of David Timothy Williams

October 15, 22, 29, 2024