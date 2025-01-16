Case No. 24-2-11145-5

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC ,

Plaintiff,

v.

CHARLES LLOYD FRITZ,AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RYAN CHRISTOPHER FRITZ; THE WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE COMMISSION; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1523 S CUSHMAN AVE, TACOMA, WA 98405,

Defendants.

TO DEFENDANTS ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1523 S CUSHMAN AVE, TACOMA, WA 98405: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days of the first date of publication and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC , and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Shannon K. Calt, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for judicial foreclosure and alleges that the record owner of the property, Ryan Christopher Fritz.

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

Attn: SHANNON K. CALT,

WSBA#44472

1915 Ne Stucki Ave, Suite 400,

Hillsboro, OR 97006 (858) 750-7600

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

IDX-1007654

January 16, 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2025