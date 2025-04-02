NO. 25-2-06965-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JAN WANAMAKER, Trustee of The WANAMAKER FAMILY TRUST, dated May 6, 1993,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RONALD WILLIAMSON; and DOES 1-10,

Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF RONALD WILLIAMSON; and DOES 1-10, TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 2nd day of April 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff has filed his lawsuit to quiet title to real property commonly known 518-520 N K Street, Tacoma, Washington, Pierce County, Washington Tax Parcel No. 2035220030 (hereafter, the “Property”), as more fully described in the Complaint. Upon review of the records and upon reasonable inquiry, it appears that Ronald Williamson is now deceased. As such, there may be unknown heirs or beneficiaries of the Defendant Sellers that have or claim a lien or interest in the subject Property through the now stale Note and Deed of Trust; the relief demanded in the Complaint consists, wholly, or partly, in excluding and quieting any interest of the Defendants in the subject Property, given Defendants’ technical failure to record the Full Reconveyance, properly releasing and reconveying the lien on title of the Property to Plaintiff.

DATED this 28th day of March, 2025 at Tacoma, Washington.

DICKSON FROHLICH PHILLIPS BURGESS, PLLC

/s/ Shasta L. Kelley,

WSBA #47822

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1011334

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 2025