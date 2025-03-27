NO. 25-2-07246-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

RICHARD VINCENT, Personal Representative of the Estates of Charles Edward VanOrman and Sandra Sue VanOrman,

Plaintiff,

v.

BLAKE & NEAL FINANCE CO., also known as BLAKE NEAL FINANCE CO., a foreign corporation; and any and all other persons potentially interested in a 1966 Fleetwood Make 58/10 Model Mobile Home VIN #S5329 located at 6426 198th Street East, Spanaway, WA 98387, Defendants.

TO: BLAKE & NEAL FINANCE CO., also known as BLAKE NEAL FINANCE CO., a foreign corporation, and any and all other persons interested in a 1966 Fleetwood Make 58/10 Model Mobile Home VIN #S5329 located at 6426 198th Street East, Spanaway, WA 98387, Defendants. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 27th day of March, 2025, and defend this action to declare the plaintiff sole owner of a 1966 Fleetwood Make 58/10 Model Mobile Home VIN #S5329 located at 6426 198th Street East, Spanaway, WA 98387, and to answer the Complaint of Richard Vincent, Personal Representative of the Estates of Charles Edward VanOrman and Sandra Sue VanOrman, deceased, as Plaintiff. You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to declare the plaintiff sole owner of a 1966 Fleetwood Make 58/10 Model Mobile Home VIN #S5329 located at 6426 198th Street East, Spanaway, WA 98387.

DATED this 24th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

Campbell Barnett PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371 IDX-1011052

March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2025