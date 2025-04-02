Cause No. 24-2-10783-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SAMAY CHUONG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN; LINDA CHUONG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN; AY SEK, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: SAMAY CHUONG, LINDA CHUONG, AND AY SEK (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1117 124TH ST CT E, TACOMA, WA 98445.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $329,415.90 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 24, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 6 OF PARKLAND PLACE, AS PER PLAT RECORDED JANUARY 23, 1997 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9701230345, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5001680060

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ESQ.

11335 NE 122ND, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-1011300

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 2025