No. 25-4-00025-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARILYN A. WEST,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: January 14, 2025.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

JANUARY 15, 2025. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

LAWRENCE H. WEST

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

Jeffrey H. Capeloto,

WSBA #16238

Anderson Hunter Law Firm, P.S.

2707 Colby Avenue, Suite 1001

Everett, WA 98201

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: Snohomish County Superior Court AND CAUSE NUMBER: 25-4-00025-31

IDX-1007761

January 15, 22, 29, 2025