No. 25-2-07272-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PAULA RUSSELL fka PAULA SUMNER, MATTHEW SUMNER and ERIC SUMNER,

Plaintiffs

v.

W.L. PAUL GOFORTH AND H. INEZ GOFORTH, also known as PAUL GOFORTH AND INEZ GOFORTH, husband and wife, their successors, heirs and assigns; Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: W.L. PAUL GOFORTH AND H. INEZ GOFORTH, also known as PAUL GOFORTH AND INEZ GOFORTH, husband and wife, their successors, heirs and assigns, defendants.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 1st day of April, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, PAULA RUSSELL fka PAULA SUMNER, MATTHEW SUMNER and ERIC SUMNER, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiffs, Nelson Allen Walk, PLLC and Jeffrey M. Allen, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said Court.

Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks judgment for:

1. For judgment quieting title of the Property to be free and clear of the Real Estate Contract at issue; 2. For declaratory judgement declaring the Property to not be encumbered by the Real Estate Contract;

3. For the judgement against Defendants for Plaintiffs’ expenses, costs and reasonable attorney’s fees and costs pursuant to RCW 7.24.100;

4. For leave to amend this Complaint based upon further discovery and leave to amend to conform to the proof; and

5. For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and equitable

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 2025