Blossom Skincare Nighttime Ageless CBD Serum Review – Is It Legit?

Have you ever crossed paths with the term, “inflammaging”? If the answer is no, it refers to age-related symptoms that stem from the presence of inflammation. This will not only worsen said symptoms, but it might go as far as disrupting hormonal functions, which naturally implies imbalance. Regarding skin health, inflammaging will reduce its function, while making it more fragile and susceptible to diseases. What can be done to nib it all in the bud? This is where it is fitting to introduce Blossom Skincare’s Nighttime Ageless Serum.

What is the Nighttime Ageless Serum?

The Nighttime Ageless Serum is an anti-aging serum by Blossom Skincare that gets at the root cause for wrinkles and aging skin. Besides rectifying and protecting the skin from inflammation, this formula contains supporting ingredients that might generate new, healthy, and smooth layers of skin. The co-founder of Blossom Skincare, Cat Stone insists that this solution aims to help real people look amazing again. To see why she’s convinced by the Nighttime Ageless Serum, let’s review the thought process behind it.

How does the Nighttime Ageless Serum work?

The Nighttime Ageless Serum has been developed to eliminate the effects of inflammation on the human body. The straightforward definition of inflammation is when our tissues are damaged on a cellular level yet are still alive. It’s that very process of reaching the end that many refer to as inflammation. Why is this concerning when it comes to skin health? It turns out that when this source of damage is neglected, individuals will notice deepening of wrinkles and other visible signs of aging.

Blossom Skincare strongly believes that the best way to potentially stop and reverse inflammation, and thus, early aging is by activating the endocannabinoid system. Not only will doing the latter eradicate damage before it takes place, but it might also calm the skin, smoothen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and enhance the body’s integumentary system (i.e., one linked to hair, skin, and nails health). For those of you who’ve heard about inflammaging, this is exactly what the Nighttime Ageless Serum aims to eliminate.

What ingredients are inside the Nighttime Ageless Serum?

The key ingredient found inside each 1.7-ounce container of the Nighttime Ageless Serum is 200mg of Cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. Although research is ongoing on its uses, some studies and industry experts agree. Why? In an opinion piece [1], a licensed aesthetician explained how damaging free radical damage is to the outermost layer of the skin. Interestingly, the expert stressed the impact of inflammation caused by irregularity within the endocannabinoid system.

With the help of CBD’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, he believes that there will be harmony within the aforesaid system. As a result, individuals may notice regulated oil production (by targeting skin cells responsible for said production), melanocyte production and ensure healthy protection of the largest organ of the body. That said, other ways by which CBD can improve skin health is by reducing swelling, pain, redness, and skin irritation, while also hydrating the skin.

Other supporting ingredients include:

Retinol

Retinol (or Vitamin A) is a fat-soluble vitamin that works by entering deep within the outer layer of the skin to neutralize free radicals. In turn, one source [2] suggests that it may boost elastin and collagen (protein) production. These are essential for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin texture, hyperpigmentation, sunspots and enlarged pores. A 2017 study [3] that aimed to investigate its anti-aging properties on the human skin in vivo noted that it might improve the homeostasis of the middle outermost layers of the skin, making it a “promising and safe treatment.”

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is extracted (normally by cold pressing) from the seeds of jojoba shrub. When it comes to skin health, it has been a preferred option for easing sensitive, and dry skin, treating eczema symptoms, increasing skin hydration, and contributing towards the softness of one’s skin [4]. A 2013 review on jojoba’s role in dermatology argued that its list of benefits is a result of its anti-inflammatory effects [5].

Provitamin B5 (hydration)

Provitamin B5 is a water-soluble vitamin that naturally moisturizes, soothes, heals, and restores healthy complexion writes one source [6]. When applied topically, this ingredient is believed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrate the skin, improve skin softness and elasticity, and shield the skin from irritation, itchiness, redness, and inflammation. Existing studies have also demonstrated that Provitamin B5 is likely to improve skin tone and texture within 6 weeks.

Cetyl Alcohol Derived from Coconut Oil

Cetyl alcohol is a waxy solid derived from coconut oil. It is often used as a moisturizer to prevent dry, rough, scaly, and itchy skin. By forming an oily layer on the top of the skin, water is retained, and skin cells are kept together. This process might also push dead skin cells to naturally fall off, increase hydration and promote softness of skin [7].

Ergothioneine (skin DNA)

Ergothioneine is an amino acid and antioxidant derived from mushrooms. According to one review, this respective ingredient has the potential to reduce levels of reactive oxygen species and DNA, protein, and lipid damage in keratinocytes. As long as the cells can take up and accumulate the therapeutic potential of ergothioneine, its viability will increase, and so will the cell’s ability to serve as a defense system for the skin [8].

Vitamin C & Vitamin E

Vitamins C and E are two of the most potent antioxidants known to humankind. In fact, one source highlighted that the former’s antioxidant properties are essential for tissue growth and reparation, whereas the latter helps to regulate retinol levels. As mentioned earlier, retinol could potentially reduce numerous visible signs of aging [9]. Vitamin C is equally important for collagen production and blood circulation while vitamin E is said to be prominent in blocking free radicals [10].

Spilanthes Flower Extract

Spilanthes Flower Extract is created using an herbaceous plant belonging to the daisy family. In the context of skin health, it has supposedly been proven to restructure, firm and smoothen skin [11]. Once again, Bloom Skincare has considered a plant that contains anti-inflammatory effects, justifying the benefits of its application.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What features does the Nighttime Ageless Serum have?

There are plenty of features belonging to the Nighttime Ageless Serum that must be brought to light. Vital features include:

The use of pure Colorado-grown hemp for broad spectrum CBD

Offers 200mg of CBD per bottle

The serum is cruelty-, lead-, parabens-, and formaldehyde-free

The serum is also free from artificial fragrances and dyes

Is the Nighttime Ageless Serum safe?

The Blossom Skincare team insists that the Nighttime Ageless Serum is safe for all users. If individuals aren’t convinced, they are recommended to either seek a healthcare professional’s opinion on the ingredients before getting started or conduct a patch test.

Has the Nighttime Ageless Serum been lab tested?

Yes, the Nighttime Ageless Serum has been third party lab-tested by Green Scientific Labs. To access the certificate of analysis (CoA), visit here.

How should the Nighttime Ageless Serum be applied?

After washing the face, individuals are asked to apply 2 to 4 pumps across the face and neck just before going to bed. To reap its full potential, the solution must be applied in circular motion. Upon application, individuals should immediately feel relaxed, potentially assisting one in falling asleep. In two weeks, individuals should notice a significant difference in their fine lines and wrinkles.

What are the alleged benefits of using the Nighttime Ageless Serum?

The alleged benefits of using the Nighttime Ageless Serum include:

Smoothened wrinkles and fine lines

Healthy collagen and elastin production for young-looking skin

Reduced inflammation and eased visibility of acne

Prolonged growth of cells that cause psoriasis

How long will it take to receive shipments of the Nighttime Ageless Serum?

It typically takes 3 to 7 business days to receive shipments of the Nighttime Ageless Serum within the continental U.S. Otherwise, it might take up to 21 business days.

Is the Nighttime Ageless Serum protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, the Nighttime Ageless Serum has been protected by a one-year money-back guarantee. If this solution fails to present any of the listed benefits, customer support must be contacted for a full purchase price refund. For eligibility requirements, contact the team at:

Email: Barb@GetBlossomNow.com

Barb@GetBlossomNow.com Phone: 1 (800) 599 3102

1 (800) 599 3102 Mailing Address: 1990 Depew Street #140690 Edgewater, CO 80214

How much does the Nighttime Ageless Serum cost?

Each Nighttime Ageless Serum is intended for a complete month of uses. That said, healing takes time and to encourage bulk purchases, the Blossom Skincare team has decided on the following discounted rates which are only available on the official website:

1 Nighttime Ageless Serum: $59.97 each

$59.97 each 3 Nighttime Ageless Serums: $39.98 each

$39.98 each 6 Nighttime Ageless Serums: $29.99 each

Meet Blossom Skincare

Blossom Skincare was co-founded by 64-year-old Cat Stone. As someone who recently left her marriage after 25 years, she was surrounded by confusion, and low mood. What truly made a difference for her was the hemp plant, not only internally, but also externally. This is all it took for her to embark on a journey that now houses two anti-aging solutions. Here are a few words from the co-founder herself:

“Hemp helped me with anxiety, pain, and most of all – beauty. It completely cleared up a huge skin problem I had after falling for one of those skin cream pyramid schemes. And it made me look and feel younger than I have felt in decades. Now I want to help you.”

Final Verdict

Based on the analysis above, Blossom Skincare’s Nighttime Ageless Serum is exactly what it’s made out to be, i.e., a serum that alleviates visible signs of aging on the face and neck. What the name doesn’t suggest is the thought process, which revolves around the need to eliminate inflammation for healthy skin. How? By including ingredients that celebrate antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties such as the renowned cannabidiol, and common skincare support systems via vitamins A, B5, C and E, jojoba oil, plants, and mushroom-extracted amino acids to say the least.

On the topic of CBD, we are talking Colorado-grown hemp and lab testing performed by Green Scientific Labs (see CoA). All-in-all, our research suggests that these ingredients do have some evidence in support of improving skin care, however, individuals are recommended to do their own research before adding anything new to their regimens. In the meantime, more information on the Nighttime Ageless Serum can be gathered by clicking here>>>.

