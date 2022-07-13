ProDentim Reviewed [Updated] Customer Concerns Revealed!

ProDentim is a probiotic supplement specially designed to support the health of your teeth and gums.

By taking one tablet of ProDentim daily, you can use advanced oral probiotics to enjoy long-lasting, fresh breath, better immune health, and healthy teeth and gums, among other benefits.

Does ProDentim work? How does ProDentim work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about ProDentim and its effects today in our review.

What is ProDentim?

ProDentim is an oral health supplement sold exclusively online through ProDentim.com.

Each serving of ProDentim contains 3.5 billion probiotic strains to support oral and dental health.

Typically, people take probiotic supplements to support gut and stomach health; with ProDentim, however, the probiotics are designed to support your teeth and gums in various ways.

Just chew one soft tablet of ProDentim daily, then enjoy a range of benefits. According to the official website, ProDentim can support ear, nose, and throat immune health, healthy teeth and gums, and long-lasting fresh breath, among other benefits.

In fact, the makers of ProDentim claim their formula is “unlike anything you’ve ever tried or experienced in our life before.”

ProDentim Benefits

According to the manufacturer, ProDentim supports all of the following benefits:

Healthy teeth and gums

Long-lasting, fresh breath

Ear, nose, and throat immune health

How Does ProDentim Work?

Each serving of ProDentim contains 3.5 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of probiotic bacteria to support oral and dental health. The formula also contains other plants and minerals for added effects.

There are five probiotic strains in ProDentim, each of which works in a different way.

ProDentim contains lactobacillus paracasei, for example, to support the health of your gums. The formula also contains lactobacillus reuteri to help with inflammation and support a healthy mouth environment. The three other strains support a healthy respiratory tract, a healthy mouth, and help you maintain a healthy immune system, among other benefits.

However, ProDentim contains more than just probiotics. The formula also contains inulin to support good bacteria, malic acid to help maintain tooth whiteness, dicalcium phosphate to support tooth health, and spearmint and peppermint for breath freshness.

ProDentim is a chewable tablet, which means you release the active ingredients directly into your mouth instead of into your gut. The ingredients in ProDentim work by balancing bacteria levels within your mouth and your teeth. The probiotic bacteria form beneficial colonies within your mouth while balancing your existing microbiota, helping you support oral and dental health in various ways.

Together, the unique blend of probiotics and other natural ingredients can support oral and dental health while giving you whiter teeth and a fresher breath.

ProDentim Features

According to the manufacturer, ProDentim is backed by the following features:

Natural formula Easy to use Non-GMO No stimulants Non-habit forming Gluten-free

ProDentim Ingredients

ProDentim contains multiple probiotic strains and other active ingredients to support dental and oral health.

Here are all of the ingredients in ProDentim and how they work, according to the official website:

Lactobacillus Paracasei: Supports the health of your gums and helps your sinuses stay free and open.

Lactobacillus Reuteri: Helps with inflammation and supports a healthy mouth environment, according to the manufacturer of ProDentim.

B. Lactis BL-04: Supports the balance of mouth bacteria, supports your respiratory tract and maintains a healthy immune system, among other benefits.

BLIS K-12: Although it’s not listed on the ProDentim ingredients label, the company claims to use an additional probiotic strain called BLIS K-12 to support a healthy mouth, support your respiratory tract, and help you maintain a healthy immune system, among other benefits.

BLIS M-18: This ingredient is also not listed on the ProDentim ingredients label, although the company claims it can support a healthy mouth, help maintain normal tooth color, and support the cleanliness of your mouth, among other benefits.

Inulin: A popular type of fiber, inulin is found in many digestive health supplements online today. The inulin in ProDentim comes from the chicory root.

Malic Acid: ProDentim purportedly contains malic acid sourced from strawberries. The malic acid in ProDentim can help maintain tooth whiteness.

Dicalcium Phosphate: The dicalcium phosphate in ProDentim can purportedly support tooth health, according to the manufacturer.

Spearmint: A popular herb for breath freshness, spearmint can help maintain breath freshness, according to the manufacturer.

Peppermint: Another popular herb for breath freshness, peppermint can also act as a natural anti-inflammatory, according to the manufacturer of ProDentim. Gum inflammation can wreak havoc on your dental and oral health.

ProDentim Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The ProDentim website is filled with customers who have had a positive experience with ProDentim. Some of the thoughts shared by real customers include:

One customer claims his teeth feel amazing “for the first time in decades” after taking ProDentim

Another reviewer claims her dentist recommended ProDentim to her, and she has enjoyed taking them

One reviewer claims his gums have “never looked better” since he started taking ProDentim, and he no longer worries about his teeth because of the formula.

Other reviewers claim they spend less money on dentists because of ProDentim; the formula supports tooth and gum health, allowing them to avoid visiting the dentist and pay costly dental bills.

Overall, ProDentim claims to be backed by 95,000 5-star reviews, making it one of the world’s best-selling and highest-rated dental health supplements.

How to Use ProDentim

Each bottle of ProDentim comes with 30 soft tablets.

You slowly chew one tablet each morning to support the health of your entire body, gums, and teeth.

Scientific Evidence for ProDentim

Can you really take probiotics to support oral and dental health? Can probiotics eliminate bad breath? We’ll review some of the science behind ProDentim below.

First, the right probiotic supplements can indeed help prevent tooth decay. Probiotics have been traditionally used for gut health, although growing research links probiotics to various oral health effects. According to this 2010 study published in the European Journal of Dentistry, probiotics are increasingly researched for their oral health benefits.

That same study found probiotics may colonize the oral cavity when in use. When you take probiotic supplements, for example, some of those probiotics end up in your oral cavity, affecting your mouth’s microbiota.

Your gut has a careful bacteria balance to break down food, maintain oral health, and maintain immune function. When this bacteria balance is off, it can lead to tooth decay, bad breath, and other issues. The right probiotics can fight back against these effects, helping you support oral and dental health.

Another study concluded that probiotics were so effective for oral health that probiotics could have the potential in managing periodontal diseases and cavities. Researchers found probiotics addressed the host-microbial interface in the teeth and gums to restore homeostasis. Typically, restoring homeostasis is difficult with conventional treatments, but probiotic supplementation makes it easier.

Some studies suggest using probiotics to treat oral infections. In this 2020 study, for example, researchers found probiotic bacteria affected both oral microbiota and immune responses. They protect your immunity by creating a biofilm, replacing biofilm-growing pathogens that would otherwise impact tooth health.

However, researchers in that same study found gut health and oral health probiotics worked differently. For example, the same probiotics that impact gut health may not impact oral health and vice versa. That’s why ProDentim contains a range of ingredients we don’t see in traditional probiotic supplements. The formula has unique strains like BL-04, BLIS K-12, and BLIS M-18.

ProDentim also contains a small dose of fiber in the form of inulin. Inulin has two benefits:

Inulin acts as a prebiotic , helping to fuel the probiotic bacteria in your gut and mouth by giving them the ingredients they need to survive and thrive

, helping to fuel the probiotic bacteria in your gut and mouth by giving them the ingredients they need to survive and thrive Inulin is a fiber source, helping to cleanse your body and support immunity like any fiber supplement.

Studies have linked fiber to various benefits. In this study, for example, researchers found a connection between a high-fiber diet and the progression of periodontal disease. Researchers found men aged 65 and older had a lower risk of developing periodontal disease when they ate a high-fiber diet.

Most importantly, ProDentim comes as a chewable tablet – not as a capsule. Because you chew ProDentim, you release the probiotic bacteria directly into your mouth. If you swallowed a probiotic capsule, the active ingredients would pass through your mouth without impacting oral health. Because ProDentim is chewable, you release the ingredients directly into your mouth.

Overall, ProDentim contains a range of probiotic ingredients and other compounds that could support oral health in various ways. The formula uses vitamins, minerals, fibers, and probiotic strains to balance microbiota levels in your mouth, which could help support oral and dental health in various ways.

ProDentim Ingredients Label

The manufacturer of ProDentim discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other oral and dental health formulas sold online today.

The complete list of ingredients in ProDentim includes:

100mg of inulin powder (from chicory root)

20mg (3.5 billion CFUs) of a proprietary probiotic blend with lactobacillus paracasei, lactobacillus reuteri, and bifidobacterium lactis BL-04

20mg of Streptococcus salivarius

Other (inactive) ingredients, including tricalcium phosphate, microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), natural strawberry flavor, and peppermint essential oil

ProDentim Pricing

ProDentim is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering ProDentim on the official website today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of capsules (30 tablets). The manufacturer recommends one chewable tablet daily to support oral and dental health.

ProDentim Refund Policy

A 60-day moneyback guarantee backs ProDentim. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with the effects of ProDentim, or if you did not experience any oral or dental benefits after taking the formula, you are entitled to a complete refund within 60 days.

Bonuses Included with ProDentim

If you order the three or 6-bottle packages of ProDentim, you receive bonus eBooks about oral and dental health. Your purchase comes with both of the following eBooks:

Bonus #1: Bad Breath Gone One Day Detox: Your journey to better breath starts with your diet and eating habits. In this eBook, you can kickstart your ProDentim journey and enjoy fresh breath naturally using seven surprising spice and herb mixes from your kitchen. Just take these spices daily to detox your bad breath and stay fresh.

Bonus #2: Hollywood White Teeth at Home: Have you ever wondered how movie stars enjoy white, beautiful teeth? In this eBook, you can discover the secrets to Hollywood-quality white teeth at home. You can discover a 10-second “bright teeth” method you can perform right now, for example, along with a little-known brushing trick popular among celebrities.

You receive instant access to both eBooks after buying the three or 6-bottle packages of ProDentim.

About ProDentim

ProDentim is made in the United States in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility. The company is based in Akron, Ohio.

You can contact the makers of ProDentim via the following:

Email: contact@prodentim-product.com

The company provides limited information about who created the formula, what type of professional medical or dental experience the team has, or where the ingredients are sourced. However, one reviewer on ProDentim.com claims her dentist recommended the formula to her, which means at least one medical professional approves of using the formula for oral health.

Final Word

ProDentim is an oral health supplement featuring a blend of probiotics, fiber, and other ingredients to support oral and gum health.

It seems weird to take a probiotic to support oral health. They’re typically used for gut health. However, studies show probiotics can enter your mouth and balance your oral microbiota, helping support oral and dental health in various ways.

To learn more about ProDentim and how it works or buy the formula today, visit the official website at ProDentim.com.

RELATED PRODUCTS: