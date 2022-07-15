Kerassentials Reviewed

One of the most irritating skin infections you can catch is the toenail fungus. It does not matter if you lead a very healthy lifestyle; you can get fungal infections nevertheless. An excellent way to avoid such fungal infections is to take care of your nails and skin using essential oils.

But if you look up on the internet, there are several of them, such as almond oil, tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, clove oil, lavender oil, linseed oil, etc that help to prevent and cure fungal diseases. Then there are other remedies, such as vitamin E, chia seeds, and aloe vera leaf as well.

Would you want to keep a whole hour-long nail care routine to apply all of them? How about you get the goodness of all essential nutrients to get healthy nails in one supplement?

This is where Kerassentials Anti-fungal oil comes to your rescue. We have gone through hundreds of Kerassentials reviews and have done extensive research on this Kerassentials nail fungus eliminator to bring to you one of the most authentic Kerassentials reviews.

Without any delay, let us begin with this review. Read on to know all about the Kerassentials Skincare formula!

What Is Kerassentials Oil?

The Kerassentials skincare formula is a blend of all-natural ingredients that have antifungal properties, antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory properties as well as antibacterial properties that can help you treat fungal infections, skin problems and keep your nails and skin healthy.

This Kerassentials blend also has several health benefits apart from helping you treat brittle nails. It attacks the root cause of brittle nails which is the lack of essential nutrients. This supplement can also help in healing wounds and even in promoting hair growth.

The Kerassentials health supplement is an excellent natural alternative to chemical treatments that can damage your nails and skin even more. This is also great for people with sensitive skin.

The Kerassentials nail fungus eliminator is formulated in an FDA-approved facility and uses pure natural ingredients. Even the essential oil quality is top class.

Let us get to know the manufacturer of the Kerassentials formula now!

Knowing The Manufacturer Of Kerassentials

It was Dr. Kimberbly Longdan who formulated Kerassentials oil. The Kerassentials procedure attained huge popularity with hundreds of Kerassentials reviews due to its effectiveness.

Dr. Longdan is an international leading fungal expert who has invented many other medicinal devices and supplements as well. The manufacturer then ensured the highest quality control in production and thus uses an FDA-approved facility for producing this health supplement.

This uses ingredients like aloe vera and manuka honey that can eliminate skin infections and fungal infections (such as toenail fungus) using natural ingredients only.

Are you also wondering how the Kerassentials formulated? Let us now get to the Kerassentials ingredients then.

Kerassentials Ingredients

Discussed below are some of the Kerassentials ingredients that are added to the doctor-formulated blend for healthy skin and nails. These powerful ingredients are harvested naturally from organic fields and are GMO-free.

Many of them are loaded with health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties, anti-fungal properties, and antibacterial properties. Due to these properties, this product is able to heal your nails and skins effectively.

Let us have a look!

Clove Bud Oil

The clove bud oil is found to have antifungal properties due to which it can easily treat and prevent fungal infection. In a study done by the NCBI, it was found that the volatile vapours of clove buds can inhibit spore germination and mycelial growth of the fungi.

Due to this property, when this bud oil is applied to the nails and skin, it exhibits antifungal properties to avoid infections. Kerassentials oil derives a lot of its goodness from this ingredient itself.

Lavender Oil

You must already be aware of the goodness of lavender oil for relaxing your nerves and treating skin problems. However, you may not be aware that this very lavender oil can do wonders in treating toenail fungus and giving you healthy nails.

It was studied by the Society for General Microbiology during research in 2011. That is why lavender oil is one of the most important Kerassentials ingredients used in the formulation.

Flaxseed Oil

Next up on the list of the ingredients of this powerful nail health formula is flaxseed oil. This oil is great for skin and nails as it not only provides moisture but also exhibits antifungal properties. This property has been evaluated by the NCBI and can be read more about by clicking here.

Manuka Honey

In a recent 2019 study, it was found that Manuka honey is a strong antifungal agent. This means that along with giving you hydrated skin, it can also keep your skin and nails free from fungal infection.

It is because of this that manuka honey makes a great addition to the Kerassentials formula.

Aloe Vera Leaf Extract

Aloe vera is a wonder plant. It has so many benefits on the human body, from helping you lose weight to aiding in hair growth. Its extract is used in several dietary supplements as well. This is because it has a large number of antioxidants present.

Aloe vera is great for your skin and nails as well. It provides moisture and important nutrients to your skin. In an NCBI study, it was also found to be able to help in healing wounds as well.

Throughout history, the local growers around the world have used this plant’s extracts to heal their wounds and prevent infections. Kerassentials nail oil also derives its wound-healing properties from this ingredient only.

Chia Seeds

Next of the Kerassentials ingredients is chia seeds. Chia seeds have been related to weight loss and skin health for a very long time now. However, not many know that it is just as wonderful for your nails too.

Along with promoting strong bones, it can also help in getting clear skin and reduce the chances of infections.

Almond Oil

Almonds are a great source of several vitamins and minerals that are required by the human body to stay fit and healthy. In many ancient cultures, almond oil has been used for skin and nails too.

This ancient ingredient also makes its place in the formulation of the Kerassentials oil due to its goodness and nutritional value.

Tea Tree Essential Oil

Finally, this is one of the most important ingredients of this supplement. Tea tree oil has been used for treating different kinds of skin problems since the older times. It has both anti-fungal as well as antioxidant properties.

This essential oil can treat your toenail fungus with ease and keep your nails healthy. It is widely used in various medications and supplements in the field of dermatology.

This Australian native plant has been heavily researched. For instance, a study published by the NCBI aims to determine and review the applications of tea tree extracts in dermatology.

What Is Nail Fungus?

Nail fungus is a common condition that affects millions of people around the globe. Nails become infected due to poor hygiene or improper treatment of cuticles. The fungus grows under the nails causing them to turn yellowish-white or brown. This makes the nails appear unsightly and can cause pain.

There are several ways to get rid of nail fungus. These include using natural remedies, over-the-counter medications, and prescription drugs. There are also home remedies that can be done at home.

How does nail fungal infection come about?

Fungal infections in nails are caused by the presence of fungi on the skin. When the skin comes into contact with certain substances like soap, cosmetics, lotions, or even water, it may pick up these fungi. As soon as this happens, the fungi start growing inside the body.

The most common way for nail fungus to develop is through direct contact with contaminated objects. For example, if you touch your hands after washing them with antiseptic soap, then you will likely have nail fungus.

Another way nail fungus develops is when there is a break in the skin barrier. If you have a small cut or scrape on your finger, for instance, then it could allow the fungus to enter the bloodstream. Once the fungi enter the bloodstream, it travels to other parts of the body. It can eventually affect the fingernails and toenails.

How do we prevent nail fungus?

Preventing nail fungus from developing is very important. You should always clean your feet properly before going to bed. Make sure you wash your feet thoroughly with warm soapy water. Use a soft brush to scrub away any dead skin. Rinse well and dry off completely. Apply moisturizer to keep your feet soft and supple.

Another effective way to prevent nail fungus is to wear shoes that fit correctly. Wearing ill-fitting shoes can put pressure on the toes which can lead to cracked heels and blisters. Also, make sure that your shoes don’t rub against each other.

If you use nail polish, make sure that it has been applied properly. Don’t apply too much polish to your nails because it can leave residue behind. And never let your polish dry overnight. Instead, wait until the next day to finish applying it.

One more thing that you can do to avoid getting nail fungus is to avoid touching your fingers with dirty objects. Wash your hands regularly with antibacterial soap and dry them properly.

What Are The Benefits Of Good Nail Health?

Good nail health means healthy nails. Healthy nails mean strong nails. Strong nails mean better self-esteem. So what are some benefits of good nail health? Here are just a few:

1) Better Self-Esteem:

A healthy-looking set of nails is associated with higher self-confidence. People who have healthy nails tend to feel better about themselves than those who have unhealthy nails.

2) More Productive Work:

People who have healthy nails are less likely to suffer from stress-related illnesses such as anxiety or depression. They are also less likely to experience headaches. This makes them more productive workers.

3) Less Painful Skin:

Nails play a major role in keeping our skin healthy. A healthy nail helps to protect the skin underneath. In fact, people with bad nails often complain of having painful skin.

4) Improved Appearance:

When your nails look healthy, they give off a positive impression. People notice your nails right away, and they start talking about them. Your friends and family members will compliment you on how nice your nails look.

5) Increased Comfortability:

Healthy nails help us to walk comfortably. When our nails are healthy, we can walk without pain. We can even run without feeling like we will fall over.

6) Better Quality Life:

Healthy nails are associated with longer life. People with poor nail health may be prone to infections. These infections can cause serious problems such as amputation.

7) Lower Risk Of Infection:

Infections are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Poor nail health increases the risk of contracting infections.

8) Improved Sense Of Smell:

People who have good nail health have a stronger sense of smell. Healthy nails help us to detect smells that others might miss.

9) Improved Sense Of Taste:

People with healthy nails have a stronger sense of taste. They are able to enjoy food more fully.

10) Stronger Immune System:

People with healthy nails have a strong immune system. Their bodies are not vulnerable to disease.

Benefits Of Kerassentials Nail Health Formula

There are several health benefits of this nail health supplement. The Kerassentials oil is an all-in-one solution for your nail health as its natural ingredients keep your nails and skin free from skin infections and nail fungus. Some of the Kerassentials benefits are as follows:

This essential oil blend helps in supporting healthy skin and nails

It is also instrumental in keeping nails healthy and improving overall nail health as well as skin health.

The nail improvement formula can aid in revitalizing your whole body, thanks to its great nutritional value content.

This nail health formula also helps you combat various harmful bacteria and thus cleansing your skin as well as the entire body.

Where To Buy The Kerassentials Supplement?

This nail and skin supplement can be purchased only from the official website of Kerassentials oil. The manufacturer does not make use of any online vendors to make its sales.

This has two benefits for you. First, you will receive only the most authentic product. This means that the possibility of getting scammed with fake products is eliminated entirely, and you receive only the best products.

Second, since you buy directly from the Kerassentials official website, the scope for mediators is struck down, again, entirely. For you, this means that you will get the products at the lowest price.

Isn’t this a great way to ensure the best products at the best prices? Talking of prices, let us now look at the cost of this nail supplement.

How Much Does Kerassentials Oil Cost?

Taking care of your skin and nails could not get more affordable. One Kerassentials bottle costs only $69 with free shipping in the US. But this is not it.

If you want to save more money, the company also offers you discounts for buying more bottles at once. If you buy three bottles of the Kerassentials supplement, you can get each bottle for just $59. Obviously, you will not have to pay any shipping price if your shipping address is that of the US.

The final and the most money-saving offer on buying the Kerassentials nail fungus eliminator is that if you purchase 6 bottles together, you can get each bottle for just $49. This way, you can save up to $300 upon buying 180 days supply.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee On Kerassentials Supplement?

Yes, the manufacturer of the Kerassentials nail and skin health supplement offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to all its customers. This is rare to find since most companies do not accept liability of any kind after making the sale.

The Kerassentials brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to ensure that if you are not fully satisfied with the product, you can get a refund. Such a money-back guarantee ensures that you are not risking your money on a product that may or may not work for you.

Kerassentials Customer Reviews

The majority of the Kerassentials reviews that we came across were all praises about this product. In many Kerassentials reviews, the customers claimed to have seen significant growth in the health of their nails and skin. They faced fewer nail fungus infections, and they no longer had brittle nails.

In our extensive research, we found that this nail oil is actually capable of helping you get healthy nails and skin. The Kerassentials ingredients are pure, natural, and effective and have received very positive feedback from its users.

Conclusion: Should You Buy Kerassentials Formula?

Yes, in our review, we come to a conclusion that the Kerassentials nail health formula is a great supplement for ensuring good nail health. It is a great alternative for people who can not get chemical treatments done due to their sensitive skin.

As they claim on their official website, this doctor-formulated blend is filled with the goodness of pure natural ingredients such as vitamin e, clove oil, tea tree oil, and lavender oil. These ingredients are scientifically known to treat and prevent nail fungus in order to keep your nails and skin.

This product is quite easy to use as well. This is so because it comes with an enclosed brush applicator which makes the application of the oil hassle-free and quick. When coupled with a healthy lifestyle, we believe that the Kerassentials skincare formula can help in treating as well as preventing infections in skin and nails such as a toenail infection.

