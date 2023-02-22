Best THC Cartridge: Top 5 Brands For Buying Delta 8 Vape Cartridges & Pens In 2023

The ever-growing popularity of Delta-8 THC continues to sweep the nation, thanks to its pleasing effects and perfect buzz. Among all the THC products, most users prefer using carts. That is understandable because carts are fast-acting, safe, and super convenient.

After testing several popular THC carts currently available on the market, we introduce you to the most potent and dependable THC carts you will thoroughly relish.

The Finest Brands Of THC Cartridges (2023 Updated List)

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Brand Of THC Cartridge, Editor’s Pick

#2. BudPop — Strongest THC Vape Cartridge In Multiple Flavors

#3. Hollyweed CBD — Premium Quality Delta 8 THC Vape Pens

#4. Diamond CBD — Unbelievable Variety Of THC Products

#5. 3CHI — Most Affordable Weed Pen To Buy Online

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Brand Of THC Cartridge, Editor’s Pick

Brand Overview

Exhale is one of the best-rated and fastest-growing brands in the hemp industry and unquestionably tops our list. This Los Angeles-based brand is popularly acknowledged for its impressive quality of THC products.

This all-American brand procures its hemp from the best farms in Colorado. It uses years of experience in the organic food industry to craft only pure and organic Delta-8 products. Its amazing lineup of THC products includes its variety of THC carts.

The carts contain 900 mg of pure THC with no cutting agents like VG, PG, PEG, or MCT oil. As these carts hold no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, they are very much legal and safe. You can enjoy them in several delectable flavors like Sour Diesel, BlackBerry, Pineapple Express, Cactus Cooler, Jack Herer, Mango, Fruity Cereal, OG Kush, Blackberry Kush, and Gorilla Glue.

These carts are convenient to use and fit into a 510-threaded battery. They contain potent THC extract and deliver smooth vapors that help you relax and relish the effects of THC.

This transparent brand gets every product tested by third-party labs and displays its results online for us to verify.

Besides offering excellent customer service and user-friendly shipping and return policies, the brand provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t find its products potent enough.

The brand is understandably backed by several positive reviews and recommendations, given its quality products and customer friendliness.

Highlights

Carts with pure and organic THC and high-grade plant-derived terpenes

Non-GMO and organic hemp

Pure products free of preservatives, fillers, PG, VG, MCT, or PEG oil

Carts contain highly potent 900 mg of full-spectrum THC

Carts contain natural ingredients and are free of synthetic colors and flavors.

Carts comprise no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Meticulously assessed by third-party labs for quality

Cruelty-free products

Superior 100% authentic C-Cell cartridges that guarantee the best THC experience

Excellent options in various mouthwatering flavors

Free shipping with a 30- to 45-day return policy

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

Pros

Clean THC extract derived using the CO2 extraction method

Free of artificial flavors

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full-spectrum THC extract

An excellent variety of delectable flavors

Third-party lab-tested products

Superior-quality carts deliver smooth vapors

Federally legal products

Cruelty-free product

30- to 45-day return policy

Risk-free 30-day money-back policy

Made-in-USA products

Fast and free shipping

Cons

Not much info available online regarding the brand’s establishment

You can buy the products only from the online platform.

What Users Say

Users love the potency and delicious variety in flavors of Exhale carts and are particularly happy that the brand uses only natural ingredients. Several buyers have praised the high of these vapes and the mellow effects that help them calm down, think clearly and get good sleep. Some users have mentioned that the lasting effects of these carts helped them relieve their anxiety and depression. They are also happy with the customer service and policies of the brand.

#2. BudPop — Strongest THC Vape Cartridge In Multiple Flavors

Brand Overview

BudPop is one of the few recently established brands to make a mark in the hemp industry quickly. This 2021 brand was established by a team enriched with more than three decades of experience in manufacturing hemp products. By offering unparalleled quality in 100% natural THC products, this all-American brand is undoubtedly on its way to attaining the #1 position in the hemp world.

What makes BudPop so unique? With this brand, you are assured of products containing the finest ingredients and pure, non-GMO THC distillates, derived from US-grown hemp. You can rest assured about the quality, as third-party labs test every batch of products thoroughly. Its lab reports are printed online for us to confirm.

The brand offers premium and exceptionally potent Delta-8 carts in two delicious flavors—Strawberry Gelato (Calypso) and Grape Runtz (Himalia).

These carts are not only crafted with food-grade silicone and premium stainless steel but also equipped with a special ceramic heater designed specifically for hemp. They contain 800 mg of organic and pure THC concentrate and natural and healthful terpenes, with the D-9 THC content not exceeding 0.3%. You can pair these user-friendly carts with any 510-threaded battery. These high-quality carts are incredibly potent, safe, and legal.

The brand is known for its friendly customer support and user-friendly policies like free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you try the products risk-free.

Highlights

Carts packed with pure THC extract and natural and healthful terpenes.

Organic and 100% naturally grown hemp

Exceptionally strong carts containing 800 mg of THC distillate

Carts contain natural flavors and no cutting agents like VG, PG, MCT oil, and PEG.

They contain no more than 0.3% D-9 THC

Top-notch carts with a built-in ceramic heater designed for hemp

Two delicious and refreshing flavors—Strawberry Gelato (Calypso) and Grape Runtz (Himalia)

Third-party lab-tested products

Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free products

30-day return policy

Free and fast shipping

30-day money-back policy

Pros

Carts with pure THC, natural terpenes, and natural flavors

Premium and innovative products

Vegan-friendly ingredients

Lab reports printed online

Legally compliant products

Best quality, flavorful, and incredibly potent carts

Free shipping

30-day return policy

Made-in-USA products

30-day money-back policy

Cons

A considerably new brand with limited info available about its establishment, manufacturing methods, and business practices

Limited options in flavors compared to other popular brands

What Users Say

Being a relatively new brand, BudPop has a limited number of reviews. However, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Users have mentioned that the carts taste great and deliver a smooth high with lasting effects. Users are impressed with these carts’ calming, uplifting, and euphoric effects. Although they mention they would like the brand to offer more options in flavors, they love the overall quality and potency of the carts. Users have also praised the brand’s quick delivery and excellent customer support.

#3. Hollyweed CBD — Premium Quality Delta 8 THC Vape Pens

Brand Overview

One of the most loved brands in the industry, Hollyweed CBD, was co-founded in 2017 by an artist who manipulated the Hollywood sign to “Hollyweed.” This pioneering brand in the THC industry is focused on offering only high-grade THC products that deliver an incredible experience at a reasonable price.

Its amazing range of products includes the powerful 900 mg THC cartridges. These carts contain potent THC distillates and beneficial terpenes. They are derived from natural, GMO-free hemp procured from the best farms in Colorado. Its THC carts are free of harmful chemicals or additives. Furthermore, they are meticulously tested by third-party labs for quality and purity. You can easily check the results on the website.

You can enjoy these 100% natural THC carts in exciting and yummy flavors of Blackberry Kush, Blackberry, Sunset Sherbert, Mango, Jack Herer, OG Kush, Fruity Cereal, Sour Diesel, and Gorilla Glue. The Pyrex glass carts make it easy for you to check the remaining juice to know when to replace it.

Hollyweed carts are legal and safe. They contain full-spectrum extracts not holding more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. They are quite potent and can suffice you for a few weeks, as you need just three or four puffs (recommended) per vaping session.

Besides its quality products, this brand is extremely popular among users for several reasons, like a relatively affordable variety of products, buyer-friendly policies like free shipping, a 45-day return policy, and a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you return the products for a refund if you don’t find them up to the mark.

Highlights

The carts contain pure full-spectrum THC extract, natural terpenes, and natural ingredients.

Extracts are obtained from premium, organic, and non-GMO hemp

Carts are free of diluting agents like VG, PG, MCT oil, or PEG.

Legal products containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Thoroughly evaluated by the third-party labs for purity

Highly potent carts delivering 900 mg of total THC

Naturally flavored refreshing carts containing only natural flavors; free of additives or preservatives

Scrumptious carts are available in several delectable flavors

Free shipping

30-day money-back policy

Pros

Natural and premium THC carts

Contain natural flavors

No MCT, VG, PG, or PEG oil

Lab-tested for purity

Compliant with the Farm Bill

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly ingredients.

Affordable THC products

Excellently rated and reliable brand

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can procure these THC products only from an online platform.

What Users Say

Users are delighted with the carts that deliver smooth and pleasing effects with just the right amount of relaxing euphoria. They find the carts pretty potent and mention them to be immensely helpful in lifting their mood, relaxing, and relieving their pain with a desirable high. They have also appreciated the variety in flavors and taste besides the quality of these carts. However, what has made users love this brand is its customer support and the reasonable prices at which they can relish the THC experience.

#4. Diamond CBD — Unbelievable Variety Of THC Products

Brand Overview

This popular Florida-based brand dominates the hemp market thanks to its wide variety of quality THC products. Formed by a team of chemists, doctors, and scientists, this brand ensures to offer only natural and potent THC products.

Diamond CBD stands as one of the most transparent brands in the industry. It sources hemp from the choicest farms in the US, where it is grown under specific conditions to retain its beneficial compounds. Additionally, the brand uses a high-end CO2 extraction technique to ensure the purity of its extracts.

Both its product lines, 10X and Chill Plus, offer some of the most superior THC carts on the market. The concentrated THC distillate in these carts offers all the desirable effects of hemp with an enhanced euphoria. The more popular variant, Chill Plus, delivers a mix of 900 mg pure THC distillates with CBD. These user-friendly disposable carts are compatible with a 510-threaded battery.

These premium carts are free of unwanted chemicals or toxins and contain natural VG and PG. These carts do not contain more than 0.3% D-9 THC and are thoroughly verified by third-party labs for their ingredients and quality.

Both these THC cart variants can be relished in a lineup of mouthwatering flavors like Blue Dream, Mango Kush, Strawberry Cough, Sour Diesel, Pineapple Express, Zkittles, Skywalker OG, Grape Ape, Green Crack, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemon Squeeze, Apple Fritter, Banana Kush, and Guava.

With the number of options this brand offers, you will find customized products in just a few clicks.

Highlights

Both its THC cart variants, 10X and Chill Plus, are enriched with 900 mg (1 ml) pure and potent THC extract and natural terpenes.

Carts with naturally derived ingredients, free of harmful additives

Innovative and premium products crafted using advanced technology

Powerful THC carts deliver a smooth and gentle euphoria along with relaxing effects.

Chill Plus contains CBD with THC and offers a combination of the best effects of both cannabinoids.

You can connect these disposable carts to a 510-threaded battery.

Third-party lab-tested products approved for your safety

Legal products with the D-9 THC content not exceeding 0.3%

The brand offers an exceptional collection of flavors and strains in both THC cart variants.

Free shipping on orders above $100

30-day return policy

Pros

Lab reports are easily accessible in the product description

High-quality disposable THC carts

Transparent and highly dependable brand

An exceptional variety of flavors can suit everyone’s taste

Carts with highly concentrated THC

Organic and non-GMO products

CO2 extraction

Innovative products made using high-end technology

Products are compliant with the Farm Bill

Free shipping on orders above $100

30-day return policy

Value for money

Cons

Some of you may find these THC products a tad pricey.

Too many options may confuse some users.

What Users Say

A lot of positive reviews back this brand. Users are happy with every aspect of the brand, from its exceptional variety of flavors that can suit every taste to the incredible effectiveness of the THC carts. They are delighted with these carts’ mild buzz and chilled-out feel. Users mention that these carts help them deal with pain, stress, fatigue, anxiety, and sleep issues. Overall, they are happy with the amazing experience offered by these carts.

#5. 3Chi — Most Affordable Weed Pen To Buy Online

Brand Overview

3Chi can challenge all its competitors by offering some of the strongest THC carts on the market. It was the first brand to introduce THC products in the market.

A biochemist, who acknowledged the healing power of medical cannabis, founded 3Chi with the intent to offer pure and trustworthy hemp products. He was the first person to extract pure Delta-8 THC in 2019.

Likewise, it strives to include only natural and quality ingredients in its products. Its pure extracts are obtained from the organic and GMO-free hemp procured from the most recommended farms in the US.

The company’s good variety of THC products includes premium carts holding 1 ml THC. The carts contain a powerful blend of 95% pure THC and 5% naturally derived terpenes from select strains. Its robust collection of THC carts includes almost 50 options in strains and flavors, with varying concentrations and terpenes. They are free of gluten, allergens, artificial preservatives, or animal byproducts.

Besides offering concentrated THC oil, the brand also provides sturdy CCELL cartridges made using ceramic core and quality glass.

All products, including its full carts, are rigorously verified by third-party labs, which reveal that the carts contain 96% THC and are free of heavy metals, toxins, and pesticides. Besides, these carts are safe and federally legal, with the Delta-9 THC content not exceeding 0.3%.

With its impressive lineup of quality products and refreshing flavors, this brand is rated among the top on the market.

Highlights

This pioneering brand offers potent and natural THC carts

The carts contain a potent blend of 95% pure and concentrated THC distillates and 5% natural and plant-derived terpenes.

Naturally grown and GMO-free hemp

About 50 refreshing and mouthwatering flavors in THC carts

Carts contain 1 ml of highly concentrated THC with no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Carts do not contain any cutting agents like VG, PG, Vitamin E, MCT, or PEG.

Top-class CCELL cartridges promise a great vaping experience

Rigorously tested by third-party labs for their quality and ingredients

Incomparable value-for-money products

Ten-day return policy for unused items

Pros

A pioneering brand in THC products

Highly potent carts with pure and concentrated THC

No fillers like PG, VG, PEG, or MCT oil

Federally legal products

Supercritical CO2 extraction technique used to derive extracts

Incomparable variety (almost 50) in popular flavors

Best-rated and trustworthy brand

Pocket-friendly products

Free shipping on all orders priced more than $99

Cons

There is no way to return or exchange the products for a refund

Some users found these carts slightly harsh on their throats.

Some users mentioned that the effects of their carts wear off faster than others.

What Users Say

Users are thrilled by the vaping experience delivered by 3Chi’s THC carts. They are immensely happy with the range of flavors and strains the brand offers. According to users, these carts are extraordinarily potent and offer a strong and steady hit with relaxing effects.

They also mentioned that these carts are fast-acting and help them relax and calm down, alleviating their pain and anxiety. At the same time, some of them mentioned that these carts helped them feel refreshed, energized, and focused.

Although some users found these carts a tad bit harsh on their throats, and some said their effects wear off rather quickly, most customers have backed their carts with numerous positive reviews.

How We Chose The Best Brands Of Delta 8 THC Carts?

Legalization and constantly increasing demand for Delta-8 THC products have led to a mushrooming of THC cart manufacturers. Some are legit, while others offer poor-quality THC carts. It is not easy to make out the best quality brands among the dozens out there.

To ensure you get the best THC cartridge, we conducted rigorous research and compared several popular THC brands for a set of essential criteria that helped us choose the best.

Eventually, we will guide you in detail on distinguishing the best carts from the rest. Before that, let’s check the criteria we considered while finalizing our list of the finest THC carts.

What We Looked For

Whether the THC cartridges are verified by third-party labs for their quality and efficacy.

Whether the brands employ high-end production strategies during farming and extraction.

Whether the brands derive THC extracts from organic and natural hemp procured from reliable farms in the US.

Whether the THC carts are free of harmful additives, GMOs, or preservatives.

Whether the THC carts are legal and hold no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Whether the brands hold a good market reputation regarding the quality and effectiveness of their products along with their shopping experience.

Whether the brand has a friendly and responsive customer support team.

Whether the brands are backed by several positive customer reviews and ratings on various social media channels.

Whether the genuine feedback by actual users ally with the claims made by the brands

We tried these products to check whether the carts deliver the promised quality, are effective, and offer an excellent THC experience.

Accordingly, thorough research helped us discard ineffective and low-quality carts and finalize the finest THC carts that ticked most of our criteria. These carts will get you the ultimate vaping experience in refreshing flavors.

Precautions While Using Delta 8 THC Carts

Delta-8 THC is a muted version of Delta-9 THC, which offers you more benefits than downsides compared to the latter. Yet, some users may find these THC carts slightly harsher on the throat than D-9. Nonetheless, we recommend you consult your health practitioner before experimenting with THC to relieve symptoms of any medical condition, as this cannabinoid can interact with other medications and supplements you are currently consuming. Also, it is not advisable to use these carts if you are pregnant or less than 21 years old. Also, do not drive or use machinery after using THC carts or other products.

Things To Consider Before Buying Weed Pens & THC Cartridges

THC cartridges are delicious and offer a powerful and discreet experience without producing any odor while vaping. They provide you with a subtle buzz, with a feeling of relaxation. More importantly, they are safe, legal, and associated with negligible side effects (compared to Delta 9 THC).

However, only the carts containing naturally derived and pure THC extracts can be trusted with their quality.

But then, how do you know which brand offers authentic THC cartridge when there are tons of brands claiming to offer a high-quality and safe THC experience?

To help you pick the best, we are now directing you to the points you must consider that will help you segregate quality THC cartridges from the rest. You are assured of safe, potent, and value-for-money products. Let’s explore these factors.

#1. Quality

It is important to check the quality of the THC extract and the cartridge while finalizing your product. The best carts are those containing naturally derived and potent THC extracts obtained using high-end extraction methods (like the CO2 extraction technique) from the high-quality hemp procured from reliable farms. Furthermore, you can confirm the quality by checking their lab reports to gauge their safety and potency.

#2. Purity

You have to opt for a brand that loads your carts with pure THC and other natural ingredients, ensuring the potency and safety of the carts. So, you should check if the brand uses natural, GMO-free, and organic hemp while manufacturing its THC products. Besides, your carts should be legal and not contain more than 0.3% D-9 THC to ensure the best Delta-8 THC experience.

#3. Ingredients

Be it a THC cart or any other product, always check the label and look for its ingredients. Your carts should have only natural and non-GMO ingredients. They should be free of synthetic additives, sweeteners, preservatives, and unwanted carriers. It is even better if the brand offers natural flavors than artificially flavored products. Also, check for any allergens that can be harmful to your health.

#4. Color

You can presume the carts have quality concentrates if the liquid is anything between clear yellow, light pink, or almost champagne-like. However, colors like green, purple, and brown may suggest inappropriate distillation or lack of diligent filtration and should be avoided.

#5. Lab Testing

A certificate of analysis (COA) or product lab report is a primary requisite before you finalize your order. Always pick a brand that gets its products rigorously assessed by the third-party labs and displays its reports online for us to verify.

#6. Brand Reputation

In a relatively unregulated THC industry, you will always play it safe by opting for a renowned brand with a good reputation. Any brand builds its reputation over time by consistently offering effective and safe products. Several positive customer reviews back such brands and their products.

#7. Compatibility

Some THC cartridges are compatible with 510-threaded batteries, while others need a specific device for a perfect vaping experience. All our chosen brands offer carts that can be paired with a 510-threaded battery.

#8. Options

You have many options in flavors, strains, and potencies of THC cartridges. Besides, you can also choose from carts offering pure THC distillates and THC with other cannabinoids, terpenes, or cutting agents like MCT, VG, PG, or PEG oil. You can go for one that suits your required dosage or THC content.

#9. Price

Pure THC extraction is an expensive process. So, cheap products certainly make you doubt their authenticity. At the same time, some brands in the industry try to rip you off. You have to be cautious of them as well. That is why it is best to do your market research and consider all factors before finalizing your product.

FAQs About THC Cartridge

Q: How can we best store THC carts?

A: You should store THC carts away from sunlight and moisture in a cool and dry place to maintain their shelf life and effectiveness.

Q: Is it legal to use THC carts?

A: Every Delta-8 THC product containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 comes under the federally legal category. However, owing to individual state laws, THC carts are not considered legal in the states of Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Rhode Island, Montana, Arizona, Alaska, Delaware, Colorado, or Idaho.

Q: Is it possible to fail a drug test using THC carts?

A: Yes, it is possible. The metabolites of Delta-8 THC are quite similar to those of D-9 THC and are likely to be reflected in the drug test results, causing you to fail one.

Which Is The Best Weed Store To Buy THC Vape Pen Online?

Vape pens and carts allow you to relish the Delta-8 experience instantly. Vaping also has the edge over smoking, given that it doesn’t involve burning the plant material, unlike smoking. On the contrary, these carts deliver subtle flavors.

Unfortunately, as the THC market is relatively unregulated, not all brands offer you legal, safe, or quality products, making it difficult to decide on the best ones. This is why, after thorough research and trying several brands, we have finalized the top-notch brands that offer ultimate THC cartridges in the market.

These brands get you 100% natural, third-party lab-tested, delicious, and exceptionally potent Delta 8 carts. Our chosen brands are transparent and trustworthy and help you get the same THC experience you seek.

That being said, do not forget to talk to your health practitioner before experimenting with THC to relieve symptoms of your medical condition or even otherwise.