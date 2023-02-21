Best THC Gummies In 2023: Top 5 Weed Gummies & Delta 8 THC Edibles

After the legalization of cannabis, the demand for hemp products has constantly been growing. After all, people are looking for the therapeutic benefits that Delta-8 THC has to offer, such as relaxation, calmness, and improved sleep. Simply put, customers are looking for these products in order to reap the benefits of these effects in a natural way.

For most, THC gummies get the job done. They offer an easy alternative to vapes, oil tinctures, or smokable flowers and are a discreet way of consuming cannabis in your daily life. Just pop a gummy and go about your day; nobody has to know what you’re up to!

But a cursory search on the internet will reveal a plethora of brands that claim to sell the most effective THC gummies. This has made it difficult for customers to pick the most legitimate brands. To cater to them, we have prepared a list of the best THC gummies in the market.

These products have been tested by third-party labs and have passed all quality checks. Plus, these THC gummies come in the most lip-smacking flavors. We have thoroughly researched the market and only then recommended these brands based on factors like ingredients used, quality, overall shopping experience, and customer reviews. So whether you are a newbie or an aficionado of THC gummies, you’ll easily find what you’re looking for.

Top 5 Best THC Gummies From Delta 8 Brands

Exhale Wellness — Editor’s Pick For Best THC Gummies Overall BudPop — Premium And Most Potent Weed Gummies Hollyweed CBD — Popular THC Gummies In Delicious Flavors Diamond CBD — Most Affordable & Vegan Friendly Weed Edibles 3Chi — Reputable Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Gummies Online

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best THC Gummies, Editor’s Pick

Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness believes that “nature holds the key to wellness,” which is why it has embarked on a mission to manufacture the best THC products and make them accessible to a larger audience. This brand focuses on boosting the overall wellness of its consumers, which is why it does not cut any corners during manufacturing. It procures organic, non-GMO hemp from reliable farms in Colorado. Its thc gummies are also vegan and cruelty-free.

Every batch of THC gummies sold by Exhale Wellness is tested by ACS laboratories, and you can easily view the COAs on the website. The brand also offers free delivery and has a user-friendly return policy and a helpful customer care team in case you run into any issues.

Highlights

#1. Yummy Fruit-Flavored THC Gummies: Who wouldn’t enjoy Exhale Wellness THC gummies in various fruity flavors in a single pack? That is why Exhale Wellness sells a delectable mix of flavors like BlueBerry, Watermelon, Strawberry, Mango, and Kiwi in a single bottle. These vegan gummies do not contain any artificial sugars or flavorings, making them the perfect sweet treat.

#2. High-Quality Ingredients: Exhale Wellness uses all-natural and organic ingredients to ensure its THC gummies are of the best quality possible. It also uses the CO2 extraction method to obtain pure Delta-8 extracts that are then infused in the gummies. Plus, they don’t contain animal gelatin, making them suitable for vegans.

#3. Excellent Customer Service: What if we say that Exhale Wellness pays for the return shipping of your product? Yes, that’s true. The brand has a customer-friendly return policy and even allows you to return used products. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can easily try a product and send it back if it turns out to be ineffective.

Pros

Highly potent and lab-tested THC gummies

Free shipping on all US orders

Legally compliant; contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

100% all-natural ingredients

30 gummies in each bottle

Can choose between different THC strength options

Cons

Only sold online

No broad-spectrum THC gummies available

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness has garnered rave reviews, especially for its THC gummies. Many users said this product helped them wind down after the day. Some wrote that even consuming half a gummy, along with coffee or tea, for breakfast kept them energized throughout the day.

#2. BudPop — Premium And Most Potent Weed Gummies

Brand Overview

BudPop is a top-rated brand in the cannabis market that sells premium hemp products. It obtains organic hemp plants grown in the fields of Nevada and uses the CO2 extraction method to get pure Delta-8 extracts.

The Delta 9 THC gummies by Budpop are highly potent and in huge demand. They are free from animal byproducts and tested by ACS laboratories. The reports also show that these sweets are free of heavy metals, mycotoxins, and other undesirable chemicals.

Customers in the US get free delivery on all orders, and BudPop also has a convenient return policy clubbed with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, if you are a first-time user of THC gummies, you don’t have to worry about how and when to use them; the brand provides you with dosage guidelines.

Highlights

#1. All-Natural THC Gummies: BudPop uses clean, organic, vegan-friendly, and 100% natural ingredients to manufacture its tasty THC gummies. Instead of animal-derived gelatin, it uses pectin. These THC gummies also contain botanical terpenes, sunflower oil, and natural food coloring. So, your dietary restrictions will not get in the way.

#2. Available In Three Different Flavors: You can opt for the Indica-dominant Strawberry Gelato and Watermelon Zkittlez THC gummies or the Sativa-leaning Blue Dream Berry flavor, depending on your preference. Trust us, even if BudPop doesn’t have as many flavors as other brands, its THC gummies are highly potent and get the job done.

Pros

Long-lasting effects

Vegan and high-quality THC gummies

Made-in-USA products

Big discounts when you buy multiple packs

Suitable for beginners; each gummy contains 25 mg of THC

Subscribe to get a 25% discount

100% satisfaction guaranteed, or get your money back

Cons

Fewer flavors when compared to other brands in the market

Customer Reviews

There are 1700+ testimonials by the users of BudPop on its official site. People are very impressed with its THC gummies. Many mentioned how it provided relief from chronic back pain and helped ease anxiety. Others loved the curated selection of flavors and how quickly their orders got delivered. All in all, BudPop is a brand that is truly loved by its customers.

#3. Hollyweed CBD — Popular THC Gummies In Delicious Flavors, Non-GMO

Brand Overview

Hollyweed CBD is regarded as one of the best brands in the cannabis industry and has been around since 2017. The brand’s philosophy is to support the six pillars of wellness – spiritual, intellectual, physical, social, emotional, and environmental. Its team consists of people with over a decade’s experience in the medical cannabinoid market.

The brand’s THC gummies are organic, non-GMO, and vegan. Not to forget, they’re a fan-favorite product! When it comes to the potency and purity of its products, Hollyweed CBD has consistently been transparent and honest with its consumers. That is why it works with accredited labs to rule out the presence of any harmful contaminants.

The brand uses organic hemp grown in the US with non-GMO seeds. Moreover, the gummies are infused with THC with utmost care to ensure it produces the desired effects. It delivers the products for free and also has customer-friendly exchanges and return policies.

Highlights

#1. Quick Results: Generally, any THC edible can take between 45 minutes to an hour before it gets completely absorbed by your system and the effects kick in. However, the THC gummies by Hollyweed CBD typically start working in less than 30 minutes.

#2. Suitable For Beginners: Hollyweed CBD sells its Delta-8 THC gummies in two sizes: 750 mg and 1500 mg. The former contains 25 mg of THC per gummy, which makes it a great choice for first-time users. But that’s not all. If you’re looking for something with a bit more edge, you can go for the 1500 mg pack that has 50 mg of THC per gummy. Each pack contains a total of 30 chewable treats.

#3. Easy Refunds: “No Gimmicks, No Tricks.” Hollyweed CBD lives by this and wants to genuinely offer its users the best possible experience. That’s why it offers a grace period of 15 days over the typical 30-day window for returning its products. This means that customers get 45 days to send back the THC gummies.

Pros

Premium packaging used

Sources organic hemp from local US farms

All-natural and organic THC gummies

Sold in fruity flavors and different THC strengths

Legally compliant and third-party lab-tested products

Free shipping on all US orders

No artificial flavors or colors used

Exciting subscription discounts and promo codes offered

Cons

We tried finding a con, but there were none!

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed CBD comes highly recommended by previous customers thanks to its outstanding customer service and amazing products. People said that the THC gummies were potent and always hit the spot. Plus, they loved the fast delivery and premium packaging of the product. Many people have said these sweet cube-shaped treats helped them relax and unwind after a long day.

#4. Diamond CBD — Most Affordable & Vegan Friendly Weed Edibles

Brand Overview

Diamond CBD is renowned for its incredibly diverse product lineup. Its THC gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and free from any synthetic chemicals that can harm the human body. The THC gummies produced by Diamond CBD are stronger and more potent than other brands.

Also, Diamond CBD gets its products tested by independent labs. You can view the reports generated by Altitude Consultancy about the cannabinoid profile of the product on the website. If you live within the United States, you get the added benefit of free delivery with easy returns, thanks to the brand’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

Highlights

#1. Wide Variety Of THC Gummies: Diamond CBD is home to a huge range of THC gummies, including the Chill Plus, Alibi, and 10X series. Each has a distinct concentration of THC in it, which means these products are suitable for both beginners and seasoned users. But that’s not all, since you can even find THC gummies blended with other minor cannabinoids if you’re in the mood to experiment.

#2. Made-In-The-US Products: Diamond CBD has partnered up with reliable farms in the US to obtain organic hemp. It also uses cutting-edge and sustainable technology to ensure it manufactures one of the best THC gummies in the market. Rest assured that the brand cuts no corners just to save costs.

Pros

An unparalleled variety of THC gummies

100% safe and tested by independent labs

No adulterants, contaminants, or artificial colors

Heavy discounts on bundles

Free 30-day returns on all US orders

Very potent and effective THC gummies

Cons

Free two-day shipping only for orders over $100

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD mostly has positive reviews from customers, although some did complain they received their packages a little late. That being said, they were still impressed with the quality and efficiency of the THC gummies. Many also stated that this product helped them relax and fall asleep faster, something that THC gummies from other brands had failed to do.

#5. 3Chi — Reputable Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Gummies Online

Brand Overview

3Chi is among the finest producers of hemp products and was established in 2019. The THC Gummies manufactured by this brand are organic, all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly. These chewy treats are also formulated without any harmful chemicals; the North Coast Analytical Labs has tested this product for quality and purity.

Highlights

#1. Very Potent THC Gummies: The regular packs of 3Chi’s THC gummies come in flavors of Watermelon, Strawberry, and (the award-winning) Black Raspberry. You can also choose between packs of eight and 16 gummies, each with a strength of 25 mg per gummy. Plus, the effects can kick in within 30 minutes and are quite long-lasting.

#2. Focused Blend Available: 3Chi also sells its Comfortably Numb range of Delta-8 THC:CBN Gummies, which means you can benefit from the other minor cannabinoids in the formula, too. Each gummy contains 12.5 mg of THC and CBD, which is then topped up with CBC. These synergistically work to provide a host of positive effects.

Pros

Third-party lab-tested THC gummies; COAs available online

One of the most budget-friendly THC brands

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Quick shipping and delivery

Earn loyalty points on all orders

Made from USA-grown hemp

Mini-packs also available

Vegan and cruelty-free

Sold in resealable mylar bags (preserves the shelf-life of the gummies)

Cons

THC gummies are in high demand; they easily go out of stock

Strict return policy

Customer Reviews

People have left over 1500+ reviews for 3Chi’s THC gummies on the brand’s website, and it becomes clear just how popular this product is. Some consumers used it to find relief from arthritis pain, while others found it helped with insomnia. All users were impressed with the quality of the product as well as its price point.

How We Chose These Best THC Gummies From Top Delta 8 Brands ?

The cannabis industry has seen an explosion of new and innovative products. However, many companies might just want to cash in on the hype, so you can’t just blindly trust the first brand you see on the search engine’s page. This can make finding the best THC gummies a difficult task. However, we took on this arduous exercise and shortlisted the best products you can find online.

First, we gathered the names of the most popular THC brands online. Then, based on several important factors, we omitted those entries that did not live up to our standards. Our team of cannabis enthusiasts tried the products ourselves to test for their safety and efficacy. We also conducted surveys and polls to gauge a brand’s market reputation. Ultimately, we were only left with a handful of THC brands we could highly recommend.

What We Looked For

#1. Method of Extraction

Delta-8 THC is naturally found in hemp and marijuana but in very minute quantities. That is why CBD has to be extracted from the hemp plant and then converted into Delta-8 THC. Although there are many ways to do this, the top names in the game use the CO2 extraction method because it results in the purest yields. Rest assured that we have recommended only those brands that use this industry-standard technique since their THC gummies will be pure, potent, and safe for all.

#2. Hemp Quality

As mentioned above, Delta-8 THC is derived from hemp. Plus, the hemp plant readily absorbs soil contaminants and harmful agricultural chemicals used during cultivation. It is for this reason that the quality of hemp used affects the quality of the end product.

That is why we have recommended brands that work with licensed and reliable farms in the US that grow hemp organically from non-GMO seeds. That way, you know a brand isn’t compromising on quality.

#3. Manufacturing Processes

During the manufacturing of THC gummies, some brands may add artificial additives or harmful substances to either bring down the cost of production or enhance the effects of the gummies. But that also means the end product gets adulterated, which is a big no in our books.

That is why we looked for brands that did not cut corners during production and used all-natural and organic ingredients. These companies are also cruelty-free and do not use animal gelatin when manufacturing their gummies.

#4. Transparency

Reliable brands make sure that they build trust with their consumer base by being transparent. That means they honestly disclose what ingredients they use on the product’s package and their own website. Many even get their THC gummies tested for safety, efficacy, and quality by third-party labs and upload the Certificates of Analyses (COAs) online.

After all, a brand will only be honest about its manufacturing process and policies when it is confident in the quality of its product. That is why we made sure to discuss only those brands that have nothing to hide.

#5. Customer Feedback

Online reviews by verified customers can be eye-opening. We read through hundreds of them to determine how other cannabis users feel about these THC gummies. Were they effective in helping people unwind, relax, feel rejuvenated, etc.? Does the brand live up to the claims it has made on its website? Is the customer service team of a brand equipped to help you in case something goes wrong? Only after thoroughly vetting customer feedback did we shortlist these five best Delta-8 brands.

Buying Guide For The Best THC Gummies

Want to explore what else the market has to offer before you place an order for THC gummies? No problem!

Just keep the following pointers in mind to ensure you don’t get fleeced over fake or ineffective products. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or have been taking THC for a while; these tips will help one and all.

#1. Quality

When purchasing any edibles, not just THC gummies, you have to look for certain markers of quality. First and foremost, the best THC gummies are 100% natural, organic, non-GMO, and cruelty-free. You should also verify whether the brand is procuring its hemp from licensed farms within the US. Next, opt for brands that get their products tested by an unbiased third-party lab and also upload the COAs for all to see.

#2. Ingredients

The best THC gummies primarily contain THC distillates, a base, and some natural sweeteners. But as we have already explained, some brands may add artificial flavors, colors, etc., to cut costs or amp up the effects of these sweet treats. Don’t go for such products because there is no guarantee that these THC gummies will be of high quality and safe to ingest.

As a side note, these THC gummies should not contain more than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC, which is the legally permissible limit as per the 2018 Farm Bill. When in doubt, look up the lab tests on the brand’s website to ensure you’re not buying an illegal product.

#3. Pricing

We concur that manufacturing the best THC gummies is not an easy or cheap process. Plus, the industry-standard CO2 extraction method, while effective, is also a costly one. Therefore, you shouldn’t buy any Delta-8 products sold at dirt-cheap rates. Conversely, a high price tag does not automatically mean the product is of great quality. So, look for products that fit your budget, and don’t forget that the top brands also offer lucrative promo codes and let you earn reward points on all orders.

#4. THC Concentration

Everyone’s physiology is different, which is why you need to purchase the best THC gummies that match your tolerance levels in order to have a great experience. In other words, if you’re a beginner, there’s no point in choosing a THC gummy that contains, say, 50 mg of Delta-8 THC because you might overdose and experience some negative side effects. Instead, choose the 25 mg variant and then slowly work your way up to stronger THC gummies.

#5. Customer Reviews

Customer reviews offer first-hand information about the brand. After all, brands can make tall claims, but your fellow cannabis enthusiasts will be honest and debunk them online. Needless to say, you should pick brands that have struck a chord with their consumers and are highly rated.

Moreover, many brands can manipulate the reviews via paid promotions and by building fake profiles. Therefore, you should also read up on what people are saying on other online platforms, blogs, and social media outlets to get a clear picture.

FAQs About THC Gummies

Q: Are THC gummies safe?

A: Yes, genuine THC gummies from authentic brands are completely safe and effective. Thanks to their all-natural formula, they are not known to cause any serious health issues. However, you might experience some possible side effects if you overdose on these gummies. They include poor concentration, fatigue, dizziness, dry eyes, and dry mouth. Rest assured that the brands on this list are some of the safest options available in the market.

Q: Do THC gummies make you high?

A: It is possible that, just like Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC may also induce a “high.” It is, after all, a psychoactive substance. But it would also be remiss if we didn’t mention that the effects are rather mild. You may feel euphoric and elated, but you’re likely not going to experience the intoxicating buzz that is associated with traditional marijuana.

Q: How long does it take for THC gummies to kick in?

A: It can take your body anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to absorb the Delta-8 THC in these gummies. It depends from person to person and on several factors, such as one’s age, weight, sex, and the amount consumed. Besides, if taken on an empty stomach, these THC gummies can produce the desired effects more quickly than if taken with food. The effects typically peak after three to four hours of consumption.

Q: Are THC gummies legal?

A: Yes, THC gummies are federally legal, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as they contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. However, you must remember that not all states have legalized the substance. So you should check your local state laws before you place an order online. For reference, some states that have outlawed Delta-8 THC products are California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Q: What is the recommended dosage for THC gummies?

A: To reiterate, there is no universal dosage that is suitable for everyone since everyone’s body will react differently to Delta-8 THC. Yet, the best THC gummies are available in doses ranging from 10 mg to 60 mg. For beginners, 10 mg might be a good start. Once you start getting used to it, you can start increasing the dose by 5 mg to determine what works best for you.

Enjoy The Soothing Effects Of Delta 8 With The Best THC Gummies!

Thanks to the best THC gummies available on the market, you don’t have to worry about rolling a blunt or cooking Delta-8 flowers. You can pop one or two of these chewy, sweet treats anywhere and at any time, and no one is even going to know. You don’t even need to get out of bed to make a purchase online! Discretion, portability, convenience — what else do you need out of your gummies?

Just make sure you place an order with a genuine brand, like the ones we have reviewed above. Alternatively, you can always refer to the buying guide when you’re shopping around for THC gummies. With that, we hope you have a great Delta-8 experience!