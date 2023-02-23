Lotis Environmental, LLC-Public Notice

Public Notice

VB BTS II, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed Construction of an installation consisting of a 150’ (160’ including all appurtenances) monopole tower known as Graham Cracker located at 46°59’17.35” north latitude and 122°14’05.77” west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at near 29519 Orting Kapowsin Hwy E, Graham, Pierce County, Washington 98338. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: Miles Walz-Salvador, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at NEPA.NHPA@TheLotisGroup.com or (716) 580-7000. In your response, please include the proposed undertaking’s location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations.

IDX-971921

February 23, 2023