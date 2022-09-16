Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Reviewed

Amy Myers MD aims to support anti-aging benefits with a high-quality collagen protein supplement.

Sold exclusively online through AmyMyersMD.com, Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein provides you with a strong dose of collagen protein, which is the most important structural protein in the human body.

Does Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein live up to the hype? Should you take the supplement daily? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Collagen Protein today in our review.

What is Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein?

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is a collagen protein supplement designed to support a healthy gut lining, promote vibrant hair and skin, help maintain healthy bones and joints, and promote optimal lean muscle mass.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It plays a critical role in joint health, skin health, muscle development, and more.

As you get older, your body’s levels of collagen protein naturally decline, leading to visible signs of aging. Low collagen levels can cause skin to sag and form wrinkles, for example.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein aims to help with a keto-friendly, paleo-approved, high-quality source of collagen protein to promote anti-aging benefits.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Benefits

According to the official website, Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein can support the following features and benefits:

Support a healthy gut lining and normal intestinal permeability

Promote vibrant hair, skin, and nails

Help maintain healthy bones and joints

Promote optimal lean muscle mass

Formulated by a medical doctor

Tasteless and easy to mix into any hot or cold beverage

Just mix one scoop of Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein with a shake, water, tea, coffee, or the beverage of your choice, then drink it daily to support various benefits.

As part of a 2022 promotion, all purchases come with a free recipe book. You also get a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Work

Many collagen supplements make big claims about their effectiveness – only to offer low doses of low-quality collagen with disappointing results.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein works in a different way. Each serving (each scoop) of formula contains 11g of collagen protein from bovine collagen peptides. In fact, there’s only one listed ingredient in the formula overall: hydrolyzed beef collagen.

Amy Myers MD has hydrolyzed the beef collagen for maximum absorption, breaking down the formula into its smallest components to make it easier for your body to use. Instead of struggling with digestion when breaking down protein, you can enjoy rapid absorption of the collagen protein you need to support muscle mass, anti-aging effects, and more.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Features

Amy Myers MD works similarly to other high-quality collagen protein supplements: by taking it daily, you can give your body the collagen protein it needs to support powerful effects – from anti-aging benefits to muscle development effects.

Here are some of the features behind Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein – including why the collagen inside the formula works:

Grass-Fed, Pasture-Raised Beef: Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised beef. It’s a high-quality source that gets condensed and hydrolyzed in the powdered formula, making it extra important to choose a high quality source. The supplement is also 100% non-GMO and made with kosher collagen.

Give Your Body Its Most Important Structural Protein: Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body. It’s a key structural protein for skin, muscles, tissues, and more. Amy Myers describes it as the “glue” that holds your body together. Collagen is crucial for your skin, bones, connective tissue, cartilage, and joints. If you want your joints to be healthy and flexible, and if you want your skin to look younger with age, then a good collagen supplement can help.

Support Collagen Production After Age 35: Collagen production naturally declines with age. After age 35, your body’s natural production of collagen starts to plummet, leading to visible anti-aging effects. Most of us don’t get enough collagen from our diets alone – even when following a good diet. That’s why collagen protein supplements are so important. Unless you take multiple quarts of bone broth from high-quality cow bones every day, you can likely benefit from taking a collagen supplement.

Support Gut Health: Collagen is best-known for its skin and joint supporting benefits. However, according to the official website, Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein can also help with leaky gut, supporting normal intestinal permeability. If you’re concerned about leaky gut, or if you have felt effects like chronic fatigue, poor nutrient absorption, or other issues, then Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein could support gut health.

Support Healthy Hair, Skin, and Nails: Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein can support healthy skin, hair, and nails. Collagen is a structural protein found in skin, hair, and nails. As you get older, these parts of your body can lose their shine. Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein can help men and women over age 35 fight back against their naturally declining collagen production. There’s a reason many people start to develop noticeable wrinkles after age 40: your collagen production plummets.

Provides Types I and III Collagen: Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein provides you with two important types of collagen, including Type I and Type III collagen. These are the most important types of collagen to supplement with – and they’re the types found in most collagen supplements available today. According to Amy Myers, both of these types of collagen provide great benefits to your skin, bone, hair, and nails.

Support Healthy Weight Management: Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein doesn’t specifically claim to lead to weight loss, although the formula can support healthy weight management. The supplement works by optimizing lean muscle mass, helping to curb sugar cravings and support healthy insulin production. All of these factors can indirectly lead to weight loss. When your sugar cravings are in control and your blood sugar is normal, for example, you experience fewer cravings. When you have more lean muscle mass, your body has a higher metabolic rate, burning more calories at rest than normal. For all of these reasons, collagen could have additional weight management benefits.

Optimize Lean Muscle Mass: Collagen, like other protein powders, works to optimize lean muscle mass. Your muscles need protein to grow new tissues and repair tissues after a workout. Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is rich with essential amino acids like glycine that play a crucial role in muscle development.

Support Healthy Mood and Sleep: Glycine, one of the essential amino acids in Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein, can support a healthy mood and restful sleep, according to Amy Myers.

Because of these features, Collagen Protein is the collagen supplement that Amy Myers MD claims to take every day to support anti-aging benefits. Today, she recommends “nearly everyone” take a collagen supplement, especially because collagen protein production declines after age 35.

Why Take Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein?

Dr. Myers has published a list of reasons why she believes people should take a collagen protein supplement.

Her reasons include:

Reason #1: Starting Around Age 25, You Stop Producing as Much Collagen As You Used To: Your skin may start to droop, wrinkles may start to form, and your skin looks less supple and soft after age 25 due to declining collagen production. Collagen production starts to dip after age 25, and then it starts to plummet after age 35 and 40.

Your skin may start to droop, wrinkles may start to form, and your skin looks less supple and soft after age 25 due to declining collagen production. Collagen production starts to dip after age 25, and then it starts to plummet after age 35 and 40. Reason #2: The Western Diet Emphasizes Muscle Meats that Lack Collagen, Worsening Collagen Depletion with Age: The western diet emphasizes turkey breast, hamburger, fish filet, beef steak, chicken breasts, pork loin, and other meats. These meats all have something in common: they’re muscle meats. In the 1970s, scientists decided lean muscle meats were healthier than fattier meats. However, fattier meats – like skin, organs, and giblets – are rich with collagen. The western diet emphasizes muscle meats, which means we get little natural collagen in our diet.

For both of these reasons, Amy Myers MD believes a collagen supplement liker her own can help.

Scientific Evidence for Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein

There’s plenty of evidence supporting the claims made on the official Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein sales page. Multiple large studies have validated the benefits of collagen protein, and studies show collagen protein can support skin health, hair, muscle development, and more when taken daily. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

First, it’s important to understand what Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is and what makes it unique. Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is a collagen protein supplement. Collagen is a hard, insoluble, and fibrous protein that accounts for one-third of all protein in the human body. Some foods contain high levels of collagen. However, this collagen is difficult for your body to digest and absorb.

Today, the best collagen supplements are hydrolyzed, which means they’re broken down into smaller forms to support better absorption.

Collagen can improve skin hydration, elasticity, roughness, and density, according to one 2019 study published in Nutrients. Skin hydration and elasticity is crucial for fighting against wrinkles. In that study, participants took a blend of 2.5g of collagen peptides or a placebo daily. The study involved 72 healthy women aged 35 or older. After 12 weeks, researchers conducted a skin assessment. Researchers found collagen protein visibly improved the skin. Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein contains an even higher dose of collagen, or 11g of collagen per serving.

One of the largest reviews on collagen protein was published in Polymers in 2021. Researchers analyzed dozens of trials on collagen protein, concluding that it had genuine benefits in terms of wound healing, skin regeneration, bone health, arthritis, and joint health, among other benefits.

Amy Myers MD is one of the internet’s biggest supporters of using collagen protein supplements to target leaky gut. This claim is backed by scientific evidence. In this 2017 study, researchers found collagen peptides improved intestinal barrier function by enhancing tight junctions. When you have a leaky gut, you have poor tight junctions, causing your gut to be more permeable to toxins. According to multiple studies, collagen supplements can help.

Other studies have validated the effects of collagen protein on hair. In this 2012 study, for example, researchers gave collagen protein to a group of women with thinning hair. Researchers took collagen protein or a placebo daily for 180 days. Researchers found collagen protein safely and effectively promoted “significant hair growth” in women with temporary hair thinning after 90 and 180 days.

Collagen could also help support muscle growth. In this 2019 study, researchers tested the effects of collagen protein on muscle development. Researchers gave collagen protein to a group of men, then asked them to follow a resistance training routine. Researchers found muscle mass, as assessed by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry “increased significantly” in the collagen protein group. That group took 15g of collagen peptides daily.

Overall, there’s plenty of research proving collagen protein works as advertised to support skin, hair, nails, muscles, and more. By taking Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein daily, you can purportedly support a range of effects. Overall, Amy Myers MD makes accurate claims about the benefits of the Collagen Protein supplement, as validated by peer-reviewed scientific evidence.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Ingredients Label

Each serving of Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein consists of a 12g scoop. That scoop contains 11g of protein from bovine collagen peptides along with 60mg of sodium (3% of your daily value). Each scoop contains 45 calories, and you get 38 servings per container.

The full list of ingredients includes:

Hydrolyzed beef collagen (11g)

Sodium (60mg)

The hydrolyzed beef collagen in Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein includes both Type I and Type III collagen.

There are no other listed active or inactive ingredients. Like other high-quality collagen supplements, Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein exclusively contains a strong dose of collagen protein.

The formula does not contain gluten, wheat, dairy, soy, GMOs, or yeast.

How to Use Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein

Amy Myers MD recommends using the collagen protein formula by adding it to any hot or cold beverage of your choice:

Add 1 scoop to your favorite beverage or smoothie

Stir to dissolve

Amy Myers MD recommends consulting your physician before use – similar to using any other supplement.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Most reviewers have very positive things to say about Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein. Most reviewers agree the supplement worked as advertised to provide a noticeable difference to skin, hair, and nail health, and many customers noticed a visible difference within weeks.

Here are some of the reviews from Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein customers online:

One customer noticed a difference in her hair, skin, and nails within about 3 weeks of taking the supplement and was feeling better after just 2 weeks

Other customers report having more energy and sleeping better at night with the formula

One customer claims the supplement really helped her lose her belly fat

One customer claims her hair is shinier, and even her hairdresser commented on her hair quality during her last cut

Other customers experience significant digestive benefits, including less gas and bloating, thanks to the supplement

One customer found the skin around her face and neck became more plump, soft, and hydrated within weeks of taking the supplement

Overall, most customers agree Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein works as advertised to support skin, hair, nails, joints, and more.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Pricing

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is available as a one-time purchase or as an automatic subscription. You can buy a single bottle of the supplement today. Or, you can sign up to receive new shipments of Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein every 4 weeks, 6 weeks, or 8 weeks.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle (One Time Purchase): $39.97

$39.97 2 Bottles (One Time Purchase): $71.94 ($35.97 per bottle)

$71.94 ($35.97 per bottle) 3 Bottles (One Time Purchase): $101.91 ($33.97 per bottle)

$101.91 ($33.97 per bottle) 1 Bottle (Automatic Subscription Every 4, 6, or 8 Weeks): $37.37 per bottle

Amy Myers offers free storewide shipping to the contiguous United States on all purchases.

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein Refund Policy

Amy Myers MD is backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 90 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase for any reason, or if you did not achieve any noticeable benefits, then you can request a complete refund within 90 days.

Bonuses Included with Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein

As part of a 2022 promotion, Amy Myers MD bundles a free recipe book and a free bag with all purchases of Collagen Protein.

Bonus Gift #1: Recipe Book: The recipe book is called The Myers Way: Nourishing Collagen and Bone Broth Recipes. You can discover some of the best ways to add collagen to your diet. Bone broth is a rich source of collagen, for example. Or, you can make soups and add collagen protein supplements to them. The recipe book features everything you need to add more collagen to your diet. That recipe book has high-resolution photographs of meals and preparation steps, simple instructions, and delicious recipes to support overall health and wellness.

Bonus Gift #1: Your purchase also comes with a free Amy Myers MD carrying bag with all purchases. The bag has double-stitched seams for long-lasting use, is made from 10oz of natural, plain weave cotton fabric for maximum durability, and holds much more than a standard grocery bag.

About Amy Myers MD

Amy Myers MD is a supplement company founded by Dr. Amy Myers.

Dr. Myers is a formally-trained physician with a Doctorate of Medicine from Louisiana State University Health Science Center. She was the founder of Austin UltraHealth from 2018 to 2018, a center that helped thousands of patients with autoimmune, thyroid, and digestive issues. She is also a published medical researcher.

Dr. Myers was motivated to research natural health solutions when she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune thyroid condition, in medical school. Conventional medicine doctors were unable to treat the condition effectively, so she decided to start on her own journey.

Today, Dr. Myers is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, wife, mother, and the visionary and CEO behind Amy Myers, MD. She has personally formulated over 50 pharmaceutical-grade supplements under the Amy Myers MD family. She has also been a guest on The Dr. Oz Show, and her books like The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection have sold over 500,000 copies.

You can learn more about Dr. Amy Myers and the Amy Myers MD brand here. Or, you can contact the Amy Myers MD customer service team via the following:

Email: store@amymyersmd.com

store@amymyersmd.com Phone: (512) 721-0424

Final Word

Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein is a high-powered collagen supplement made from hydrolyzed beef collagen.

Collagen supplements can support skin, hair, and nail health in various ways, providing your body with a strong dose of the most abundant connective protein in the human body.

Your body’s collagen production naturally declines after age 35, making it particularly important to take a collagen supplement. Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein can help.

To learn more about Amy Myers MD Collagen Protein and how it works, or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

