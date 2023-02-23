Transparent Labs BULK Reviewed: Effective Pre-Workout Fitness Training Formula?

Bulk is a preworkout supplement from Transparent Labs to help you add lean muscle mass during a workout.

You can find many preworkout supplements on the market today. However, Bulk differentiates itself using a formula to enhance strength, muscle pumps, stamina, focus, and energy – all with natural ingredients.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Transparent Labs’ Bulk and how the supplement works today in our review.

What is Transparent Labs Bulk?

Bulk is a nutritional supplement from Transparent Labs marketed as an advanced pre-training formula. Available for $49.99 per tub, Bulk is designed to be the ultimate preworkout formula for those wanting to add lean muscle.

Each one scoop (20.5g) serving of Transparent Labs Bulk contains 8,000mg of citrulline malate, 4,000mg of beta alanine, and 2,500mg of betaine anhydrous, among other ingredients. You also get unique ingredients like organic caffeine (in the form of PurCaf), theobromine, ginseng extract, and black pepper extract, among others.

Transparent Labs has also added a blend of micronutrients to the formula to support anabolic hormone production. Your body needs certain vitamins and minerals to produce anabolic hormones. The testosterone-boosting vitamins in minerals in Bulk can help maximize lean muscle growth and recovery.

All Bulk purchases are backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee. You have 30 days to try the supplement, see if it’s right for you, and return it if unsatisfied.

How Does Bulk Work?

By taking one scoop of Bulk 20 to 30 minutes before a workout, you can exercise at a higher intensity while helping your body produce crucial compounds for muscle development.

Transparent Labs developed Bulk to target four crucial pillars of muscle growth and development, including:

Support Anabolic Hormone Production with Testosterone-Boosting Vitamins & Minerals: Each scoop of Bulk contains a carefully selected group of vitamins and minerals, giving your body the ingredients needed to boost testosterone and support anabolic hormone production. Testosterone is crucial for muscle development and energy, and it’s the most important male sex hormone. By giving your body the ingredients needed to create testosterone, Bulk aims to support anabolic hormone production.

Promote Mental Acuity, Drive, & Energy with Key Nootropics: Most preworkouts do not contain nootropic ingredients. Bulk, however, contains a bundle of nootropic ingredients to boost focus, motivation, energy, and overall drive. Key nootropic ingredients in Bulk include AlphaSize alpha GPC, Infinergy sustained-release caffeine, and taurine. These three ingredients can stimulate your physical and cognitive energy, helping you maximize each workout.

Enhance Nitric Oxide & Pump with Ergogenic Aids & Nitric Oxide Boosters: Certain ingredients can enhance nitric oxide and pump, giving you more energy to last through the end of your workout. Each scoop of Bulk, according to Transparent Labs, gives you “An entourage of nitric oxide boosters and ergogenic aids,” helping you boost athletic performance and engorge muscle tissue. That means more endurance to power you through the end of your workout.

Ideal for Building Lean Muscle Mass: Any preworkout can boost energy before a workout. However, Bulk is specifically designed for athletes and gym-goers who want to pack on lean muscle mass. The goal is to give you the ingredients you need to have a productive workout while also fueling your body with the ingredients it needs to build lean muscle, trim away fat, and support hormone production.

To achieve these effects, Bulk contains some ingredients you’ll find in other preworkout supplements – like citrulline malate, beta alanine, and betaine anhydrous. However, the formula also contains unique ingredients rarely seen in other formulas – like sustained release caffeine, ginseng, and L-theanine, among others.

Transparent Labs Bulk Ingredients

Transparent Labs blends traditional preworkout ingredients with unique ingredients for mass and testosterone gains. Here are all of the ingredients in Bulk and how they work, according to Transparent Labs:

Citrulline Malate: Bulk contains 8,000mg of citrulline malate in a 2:1 ratio, which makes it the largest ingredient in Bulk. Transparent Labs describes citrulline malate as the “star child” of preworkout supplements because of its science-backed ability to raise arginine levels while being easier to absorb than L-arginine. Although L-arginine is popular and found in many preworkouts, citrulline malate may be the better choice. Citrulline malate can also improve strength, aerobic performance, and muscle endurance, according to research cited by Transparent Labs. Plus, it enhances creatine re-activation between sets, which could make it ideal for supporting muscle growth.

Beta Alanine: With 4,000mg of beta alanine per serving, Bulk gives you an ample dose of the popular preworkout supplement ingredient. Many preworkouts contain beta alanine. However, few contain a dose as large as 4,000mg. Transparent Labs claims many supplements contain “significantly underdosed” levels of beta alanine. The proper dosing of beta alanine in Bulk can delay the onset of neuromuscular fatigue during exercise, improve muscle endurance, and promote the formation of healthy proteins – all of which can help with lean muscle mass development.

Betaine Anhydrous: Betaine anhydrous is the third largest ingredient in Bulk. With 2,500mg per serving, the betaine anhydrous in Bulk can reduce fatigue and increase total repetitions during a workout, which is one reason why it’s a popular preworkout supplement ingredient. BetaPure, the specific betaine anhydrous formula used in Bulk, can trigger significant muscle growth response, helping to build lean muscle mass.

Taurine: Taurine is an amino acid found in many preworkout supplements. Often combined with beta alanine, taurine has synergistic effects that can help reduce next-day muscle soreness. Each serving of Bulk contains 1,300mg of taurine to help you fight against taurine deficiency.

L-Tyrosine: Bulk contains 1,000mg of L-tyrosine, which is the acetylated version of the amino acid tyrosine. By acetylating tyrosine, you can improve absorption, which is why many preworkout supplements contain L-tyrosine. L-tyrosine is linked to both physical and cognitive effects. It reduces the effects of stress while boosting mental focus and endurance, according to the Transparent Labs. It also improves memory, performance under stress, thyroid function, and more. When exercising, your body is facing constant stress. Tyrosine aims to help combat this stress for a more productive workout.

AlphaSize Alpha GPC: Alpha GPC is a popular nootropic ingredient found in many brain booster supplements. AlphaSize is a proprietary version of alpha GPC designed for maximum absorption, purity, and effectiveness. Each serving of Bulk contains 300mg of alpha GPC, which is considered a strong dose. Alpha GPC works by acting as a highly bioavailable source of choline, an important vitamin your body needs to create acetylcholine and phosphatidylcholine – both of which are crucial for cognition and memory. Overall, alpha GPC has both nootropic (brain boosting) and ergogenic (performance boosting) properties, making it a valuable addition to a preworkout supplement.

PurCaf Organic Caffeine: Bulk contains a specific type of caffeine called PurCaf. With 200mg of caffeine per serving, Bulk has roughly the same amount of caffeine as two cups of coffee. The all-natural caffeine comes from green coffee beans, which naturally contain chlorogenic acid and tend to have higher levels of antioxidants than roasted coffee beans. Transparent Labs chose a 200mg dose specifically because it has been linked to performance benefits. One study found 200mg of caffeine increased repetitions to failure, for example, while another study found it improved readiness to exert effort in athletes.

L-Theanine: L-theanine is an amino acid found naturally in green tea and certain other compounds. It’s best known for working synergistically with caffeine as part of a “stack.” L-theanine, when stacked with caffeine, can provide calm focus. It nullifies some of the unwanted negative effects of caffeine – like jitters, anxiety, and restlessness – while emphasizing the benefits of caffeine – like focus, motivation, and energy. In one study cited by Transparent Labs, a combination of L-theanine and caffeine improved alpha band activity in the brain and task performance. In another study, L-theanine and caffeine improved cognitive performance and mood.

Theobromine: Theobromine is an alkaloid found naturally in cocoa beans. Studies show it acts as a phosphodiesterase inhibitor and central nervous system stimulant, which can contribute to mood and cognitive function. In fact, some describe theobromine as a “little brother” to caffeine because of its similar, but less intense effects.

SenActiv: SenActiv is a proprietary formula featuring a combination of two popular adaptogens: ginseng and rosehips. Both adaptogens have a long history of use in traditional medicine. Today, increasing research shows they can help your body react positively to physical and mental stressors. One study found rosehips contained several ginsenoside-like molecules that could enhance its adaptogenic effects, for example. Meanwhile, other studies show ginseng gets its effects from ginsenoside molecules linked to antioxidant properties. Overall, SenActiv is designed to put you in an ideal state for top physical and mental performance.

AstraGin: Bulk contains a proprietary astragalus root extract formula called AstraGin. Astragalus, like ginseng and rosehips, is linked to adaptogenic effects. It can help your body respond to physical and mental stressors. The AstraGin in Bulk can help you stay focused while supporting healthy inflammation and stress response throughout the body. AstraGin also contains ginseng to complement the effects of astragalus, giving you ginseng in two different proprietary formulas within Bulk.

Black Pepper Extract: Bulk contains black pepper extract in the form of BioPerine. BioPerine is a patented formula designed to improve the bioavailability of supplements. Studies show your body can absorb certain ingredients more effectively when taken with black pepper extract. Piperine, the primary bioactive ingredient in black pepper, enhances absorption. Transparent Labs added black pepper extract to the formula to ensure you receive the maximum dose of all active ingredients.

Vitamins & Minerals: Bulk contains a blend of vitamins and minerals linked to testosterone and anabolism. Studies show men who are low in zinc and vitamin D, for example, also tend to have lower testosterone levels. That’s why Transparent Labs added a significant dose of vitamin D3 (380% DV) and zinc (270% DV). Together, these ingredients can give your body the ingredients it needs to synthesize testosterone, helping you spur the anabolic process and promote lean muscle development.

Transparent Labs cites dozens of studies on the Bulk sales page to validate the claims above. Overall, Bulk contains science-backed ingredients at clinically-valid dosages, making it easy to see exactly what you’re putting into your body with each scoop of Bulk.

Transparent Labs Bulk Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Bulk is one of Transparent Labs’ most popular products, and customers generally have good things to say about the preworkout supplement, its effects, and its flavor.

Many customers claim to have transformed their workouts after taking Bulk regularly, for example. Others claim to have packed on lean muscle.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers online:

Many customers like Bulk for providing the energy and stimulation of a high-powered preworkout with the jitters, crash, anxiety, or other side effects.

Most customers are happy with the taste of Bulk. However, with ten flavors available, some Bulk formulas are better than others.

Many customers find they have better focus than Bulk than they do with other preworkouts due to the presence of nootropic ingredients. While other preworkouts provide you with a huge boost of unfocused energy, Bulk can direct that focus somewhere product – like to your workouts.

Some customers find they have extra motivation with Bulk. If you struggle to find the motivation to workout, for example, or drive to the gym, then Bulk could help.

Some customers experience a pleasant tingle with Bulk, while others experience less of a tingle than they do with other preworkouts. Instead of getting uncomfortable jitters, for example, they get a nice surge of focused energy.

Overall, Bulk has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on the official website with 4,050+ customer reviews, making it one of the top-rated preworkout supplements sold by Transparent Labs.

Transparent Labs Bulk Supplement Facts Label

Transparent Labs discloses all ingredients and dosages in Bulk upfront, which is what the company does for every supplement it sells. You can see exactly what’s inside each scoop of Bulk, making it easy to compare the supplement to other products sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 1 scoop (22.9g serving) of Bulk:

6,000mg of citrulline malate (2:1)

4,000mg of beta alanine

4,000mg of BCAA 2:1:1 instantized

2,500mg of BetaPure betaine anhydrous

1,300mg of taurine

1,000mg of L-tyrosine

360mg of L-theanine

300mg of AlphaSize alpha GPC

180mg of caffeine anhydrous

50mg of theobromine

30mg of Infinergy (di-caffeine malate)

25mg of AstraGin

75mcg of vitamin D3 (380% DV)

5mg of vitamin B6 (270% DV)

100mcg of vitamin B12 (4,170% DV)

30mg of zinc (270% DV)

150mg of sodium (7% DV)

100mg of potassium (2% DV)

3mg of boron

Other (inactive) ingredients, including natural flavors (573mg), stevia extract (450mg), calcium silicate ($00mg), silicon dioxide (400mg), and beet root powder (70mg)

Transparent Labs Bulk Pricing

Bulk is priced at $49.99 per tub, with prices dropping to $44.99 per tub when ordering multiple tubs. Transparent Labs offers 10 flavors, including Strawberry Kiwi, Pina Colada, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Black Cherry, Sour Grape, Green Apple, Orange, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemon Lime, and Peach Mango.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the Transparent Labs online store today:

1 Tub: $49.99

$49.99 1 Tub Subscribe & Save: $44.99 per month + free shipping (save 10%)

Each tub contains 30 servings (30 x 20.5g scoops).

If you sign up for the Transparent Labs Subscribe & Save program, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Transparent Labs Bulk Refund Policy

Transparent Labs offers a 30 day return policy on most supplements. You may return or exchange your order within 30 days from the date of delivery.

To receive a full refund, your product must be unopened.

If your product is opened, then Transparent Labs may offer an exchange or in-store credit for the cost of the item.

Contact the Transparent Labs customer service team at support@transparentlabs.com to request a refund.

About Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs was founded with the goal of bringing much-needed transparency to the supplement space. Today, the company offers a range of clinically dosed, 100% natural supplements. Popular Transparent Labs products include preworkouts, protein powders, weight loss aids, and other formulas.

You can contact Transparent Labs or get in touch with the Bulk customer service team via the following:

Email: support@transparentlabs.com

support@transparentlabs.com Phone: +1 866 324 9557

Transparent Labs has an advisory board and panel of experts who review the company’s products. The company’s advisory board includes doctors, PhDs, certified personal trainers, registered dietitians (RDs), and other certified professionals.

Transparent Labs products are available online and in stores.

Final Word

Transparent Labs Bulk is a popular and top-rated preworkout supplement designed to pack on lean muscle and boost testosterone using proven ingredients.

Featuring a blend of popular preworkout ingredients (like citrulline malate and beta alanine) with secondary ingredients (like anabolism-supporting vitamins and minerals), Bulk aims to be the ultimate preworkout for those who want maximum muscle growth.

To learn more about Bulk or to buy Transparent Labs Bulk online today, visit the official online store.

