Transparent Labs LEAN Reviewed: Real Pre-Workout Fat Burner

Lean is a pre-workout supplement from Transparent Labs designed to help burn fat.

Taking one scoop of Lean before a workout can use a blend of ingredients to help support your cut while energizing your workout.

Keep reading to discover if Transparent Labs’ new Lean supplement lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Transparent Labs Lean?

Lean is a cutting supplement and pre-workout from Transparent Labs.

Priced at $49.99 per tub, Lean was developed for a single purpose: to be the best cutting pre-workout supplement available for men and women.

Each serving of Lean contains a blend of citrulline malate, beta-alanine, betaine, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), among other active ingredients. There’s also a proprietary fat-burning formula and proprietary thyroid support complex to maximize your weight loss results.

If you want to complement a cut, target stubborn fat, and trim weight, then Transparent Labs Lean could be the right formula for you.

Transparent Labs Lean Benefits

According to Transparent Labs, Lean can provide benefits like:

Lose weight while maintaining muscle mass

Improve aerobic and anaerobic performance

Support thyroid hormone production via a targeted micronutrient complex

Promote mental acuity, motivation, and energy via potent nootropics

The ultimate “cutting” pre-workout supplement for men and women

21 active ingredients to provide a high-intensity workout with maximum fat burning

Overall, Transparent Labs has designed Lean as the ultimate cutting supplement and pre-workout. By taking one 15g scoop of Lean before a workout, you can maximize fat burning during the workout and cut away fat to reveal the slim, trim body underneath.

How Does Transparent Labs Lean Work?

Lean contains a blend of amino acids, BCAAs, caffeine, and other ingredients to power up your workouts and stimulate fat loss.

Overall, Lean contains a similar blend of ingredients to other top-rated pre-workouts but with transparent ingredients and clinically proven dosages. It also contains ingredients we don’t typically see in standard pre-workouts – like theobromine- contributing to mood and cognitive functions.

The most significant ingredient in Lean is citrulline malate 2:1, with 6,000mg per serving. Transparent Labs describes citrulline malate as the ‘star child’ of pre-workout science” because it’s been shown to improve strength, aerobic performance, and muscle endurance. It’s also been shown to be twice as effective as L-arginine at raising nitric oxide levels, which is why citrulline malate can help with blood flow and pumping.

Lean contains another popular amino acid, beta-alanine, linked to pre-workout performance. The beta-alanine in Lean can help delay muscle fatigue, improve muscle endurance, and improve overall muscle strength. Some also get a tingling sensation from beta-alanine, giving them the itch to workout harder.

Like many pre-workouts, Lean also contains a significant dose of caffeine. Caffeine, combined with focus-stimulating ingredients in Lean, can boost fat burning and thermogenesis during your workout, helping you maximize your workout’s effectiveness. Each serving contains 200mg of PurCaf organic caffeine, which is all-natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans.

Lean uses a blend of amino acids, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients to achieve targeted effects.

What to Expect After Taking Transparent Labs Lean

Transparent Labs developed Lean to contribute to four main benefits, including:

Lose Weight & Maintain Muscle Mass: Transparent Labs developed Lean for athletes and gym-goers who want to lose weight while maintaining muscle mass. Traditional weight loss routines can cause you to lose muscle and fat. Lean, meanwhile, is ideal for active individuals who want to perform at a high level while cutting, losing weight, or modifying their body composition.

Improve Aerobic and Anaerobic Performance: Lean can improve aerobic and anaerobic performance, and each scoop of Lean contains ergogenic aids to boost strength, endurance, and recovery.

Support Thyroid Hormone Production: Thyroid hormone production is associated with weight loss. If your thyroid hormones are imbalanced, your body may struggle to lose weight because of poor metabolism. Lean contains a targeted micronutrient complex to support thyroid hormone production, delivering the vitamins and minerals your thyroid needs – like iodine – to support healthy thyroid function.

Promote Mental Acuity, Drive, and Energy: Lean is also similar to a nootropic, and the supplement has ingredients to boost focus, motivation, and overall mental energy. Infinergy, for example, is a sustained-release caffeine designed to give you a long, steady flow of energy – unlike the jittery kickstart of other pre-workouts. The formula also contains acetyl L-carnitine and taurine, which are linked to cognitive effects.

How to Use Transparent Labs Lean

Transparent Labs recommends mixing a one-half scoop of Lean with water before a workout. Or, if you want a more intense workout, take one full knowledge. Do not exceed two full scoops per day:

Take one half (1/2) scoop of Lean with 8 to 10oz of water 20 to 30 minutes before training to test tolerance

To increase workout intensity, take one (1) level scoop of Lean with 10 to 12oz of water 20 to 30 minutes before training

Do not exceed two scoops per day

Transparent Labs Lean Ingredients

Lean contains natural ingredients, including amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, to support fat burning while energizing your workout.

Here are the most essential active ingredients in Lean and how they work, according to Transparent Labs:

Citrulline Malate 2:1: As the largest ingredient in Lean, citrulline malate plays a crucial role in the supplement’s effects. Some pre-workouts use L-arginine as their largest ingredient, while others use citrulline malate. Transparent Labs chose citrulline malate for its better absorption, higher plasma arginine levels, and better ability to improve strength. More importantly, citrulline malate is twice as effective as L-arginine for raising nitric oxide. It can also enhance the use of BCAAs like leucine during exercise, helping you workout harder for longer.

Beta-Alanine: Beta-alanine is the second largest ingredient in Lean, delivering 2,000mg per serving. Beta-alanine can delay the onset of neuromuscular fatigue during intense exercise, improve muscle endurance, and promote the formation of healthy proteins. Studies have also linked beta-alanine to higher lean mass, improved muscle strength, and other similar benefits. Your body depletes a natural chemical called carnosine during exercise, and beta-alanine also helps to increase carnosine levels, which could help you workout for longer.

BetaPure Betaine Anhydrous: Lean contains betaine anhydrous, a popular pre-workout supplement ingredient shown to reduce fatigue. When taken before and during weight training, betaine anhydrous can enhance phosphocreatine replenishment between sets, increase total repetitions and volume during exercise, and trigger significant muscle growth response, among other benefits.

Acetyl L-Carnitine HCl: Acetyl L-carnitine, or ALCAR, is a bioavailable form of L-carnitine, which means it’s easier for your body to absorb. L-carnitine is an essential molecule shown to help transparent fatty acids into cells, which can boost energy at the cellular level. ALCAR is also linked to dopamine receptor expression and a reduced rate of neurodegeneration, among other benefits.

Choline Bitartrate: Choline bitartrate is a nutrient made in your liver. When taken in supplement form, it works similarly to B vitamins. You can also get choline bitartrate in fish, eggs, nuts, beans, and certain types of vegetables. Choline bitartrate is the largest nootropic ingredient in Lean, as it’s been shown to support focus and mental clarity. Some studies also show choline bitartrate can help maintain brain and nervous system health. Because Lean is a nootropic, pre-workout, and fat burner rolled into one, the choline bitartrate plays a crucial role in the supplement’s methods of action.

L-Theanine: L-theanine is often paired with caffeine to nullify the adverse, unwanted side effects of caffeine. Many people take caffeine and L-theanine as a stack, for example, to combat jitters, anxiety, and other side effects of a high caffeine dose. L-theanine also has its own benefits: the amino acids can increase reaction time, attention, and memory, for example. It can also exhibit anti-stress effects and induce relaxation.

PurCaf Organic Caffeine: Lean contains PurCaf, a proprietary organic caffeine formula shown to reduce the sensation of effort in athletes. Each serving of Lean contains roughly 200mg of caffeine, a dose shown to significantly increase repetitions to failure and overall athletic performance in athletes, according to Transparent Labs. The caffeine in Lean comes from organic green coffee beans. Green coffee beans have higher levels of chlorogenic acid than roasted coffee beans, which can contribute to their benefits.

Theobromine: Theobromine is the primary alkaloid in cocoa beans. Described as the “little brother of caffeine” by Transparent Labs, theobromine can complement caffeine’s effects while supporting central nervous health. Theobromine can help with mood and cognitive function, for example, and works synergistically with caffeine to enhance the positive impact and neutralize the adverse effects.

Iodine & Other Micronutrients: Your thyroid needs iodine to support the production of thyroid-stimulating hormones (TSH) and other compounds. Each serving of Lean contains 150% of your daily value (DV) of iodine, along with strong doses of zinc (273% DV), selenium (91% DV), copper (111% DV), and chromium (571% DV). Transparent Labs chose these micronutrients to support thyroid health and promote weight management. Chromium may be ideal for weight loss because of its effects on blood sugar management. Many people take a chromium supplement daily to support healthy blood sugar levels.

Infinergy: Infinergy, or di-caffeine malate, is a combination of caffeine and malic acid fused with an ionic bond. The unique ingredient is designed to provide the benefits of caffeine – but with ingredients released over a more extended period instead of all at once. Instead of feeling a surge of rapid energy linked to caffeine, you can get that surge while enjoying longer, more sustained energy throughout the day.

BioPerine: Lean contains BioPerine, or black pepper extract, which has been shown to promote absorption and boost bioavailability. Many supplements now contain black pepper extract because it helps your body absorb the active ingredients. Instead of wasting ingredients down the drain, you can maximize absorption for superior effectiveness.

Scientific Evidence for Transparent Labs Lean

Transparent Labs cites dozens of studies on the official Lean website as proof the supplement works as advertised. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine how Lean works and what the supplement does, according to clinical trials and scientific evidence.

The largest ingredient in Lean, citrulline malate, has been shown to improve strength and boost aerobic performance in multiple studies, which is why it’s one of the most popular pre-workout ingredients available today. In a 2010 study, for example, researchers found citrulline malate enhanced athletic anaerobic performance and relieved muscle soreness. In that test, 41 men performed two consecutive strength training sets with citrulline malate or a placebo. Men in the citrulline malate group consistently outperformed men in the placebo group.

Beta-alanine can help reduce the onset of fatigue, helping you workout harder and for longer. A 1999 study, for example, found beta-alanine supplementation increased carnosine content in the largest muscle of the human body. Your body depletes carnosine as you workout, and beta-alanine may replenish carnosine stores to boost endurance.

The third largest ingredient in Lean is betaine anhydrous, another ingredient linked to reduced fatigue and higher endurance. A 2009 study found betaine anhydrous could boost performance and reduce fatigue when taken before a workout, for example, compared to a placebo. Participants in that study also performed better on vertical jump tests, bench presses, and other high-intensity workouts.

Caffeine is one of the more noticeable ingredients in Lean. Caffeine is one of the most proven fat burners and pre-workout compounds, and studies show caffeine can increase your resistance to failure during an exercise. With 200mg of caffeine per serving, Lean can help stimulate your workout while nullifying the adverse side effects of caffeine using ingredients like L-theanine.

Other ingredients in Lean are considered nootropics for their ability to target mood, cognition, focus, and motivation. L-theanine, for example, has been shown to improve reaction time, attention, and memory while reducing jitters in caffeine-sensitive individuals. Theobromine, another active ingredient in Lean, is also linked to powerful stimulant effects on the central nervous system, which could help with mood. That’s why caffeine and L-theanine are two of the most popular ingredients in the pre-workout and nootropic supplement space and are often taken together.

Overall, Lean contains a high-powered blend of clinically-proven ingredients backed by genuine scientific evidence. Studies show the ingredients in Lean can help you burn fat, boost energy, and maximize the effects of your workouts while being safe to take daily.

Transparent Labs Lean Supplement Facts Label

Transparent Labs emphasizes transparency. That’s why it’s not surprising Transparent Labs discloses all ingredients and dosages in Lean upfront.

Below, we’ll list all of the ingredients and dosages in each scoop serving (17.1g) of Lean according to the Supplement Facts label:

6,000mg of citrulline malate 2:1

2,5000mg of instantized BCAAs 2:1:1

2,000mg of beta-alanine

1,500mg of BetaPure betaine anhydrous

630mg of acetyl L-carnitine

500mg of choline bitartrate

360mg of L-theanine

180mg of caffeine anhydrous

50mg of theobromine

40mg of Infinergy (di-caffeine malate)

5mg of BioPerine (black pepper extract)

225mcg of iodine (150% DV)

30mg of zinc (273% DV)

50mcg of selenium (91% DV)

1mg of copper (111% DV)

200mcg of chromium (571% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including natural flavors, tartaric acid, stevia extract, citric acid, calcium silicate, silicon dioxide, and beta carotene (for color)

Transparent Labs Lean Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Lean has strong online reviews, and it’s one of Transparent Labs’ most popular supplements. As of 2023, Lean has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, with 1,700+ reviews on the official website.

Most customers agree Lean is an excellent pre-workout, regardless of its fat-burning effects. The supplement provides you with strong energy and a good pump.

Many customers also appreciate the transparent label and lack of harmful additives and filler ingredients.

Most customers experience no side effects from Lean. While other pre-workouts give you an uncomfortable “itch” or jitters, Lean simply works as advertised to deliver effective workout results.

Most customers also like the taste of Lean. It doesn’t have the sickly sweet or artificial taste associated with other pre-workouts. However, some customers aren’t fans of the taste; they drink it quickly to get it down before a workout (there are ten flavors, and some are tastier than others).

Many customers also appreciate the nootropic effects of the formula, claiming they’re more focused and motivated before a workout because of Lean.

Many customers use Lean for a mid-day boost, giving them the motivation they need before a workout. If you ever struggle to get motivated to go to the gym, Lean could help.

Overall, most customers agree Lean works is advertised as an effective pre-workout and fat burner to complement a cut. Whether actively trying to lose weight or simply looking to get the most out of your workout, Lean can help you achieve your fitness goals.

Transparent Labs Lean Pricing

Transparent Labs Lean is priced at $49.99 for a one-time purchase. Or, you can subscribe to save 10%, dropping the price to $44.99 per month.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering today through the Transparent Labs online store:

One-Time Purchase: $49.99

$49.99 Subscribe & Save: $44.99 per month

Each tub contains 30 servings (30 x 17.1g scoops). You take a half or one full scoop daily to improve your workouts.

Lean is available in ten flavors: Tropical Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Sour Peach, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Orange, Cherry Limeade, Sour Grape, and Watermelon.

About Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs is a large and well-known supplement company offering a range of formulas targeting different health and wellness goals.

The company was founded with the goal of offering greater transparency than other supplement companies. Today, Transparent Labs continues to emphasize transparent formulas, honest labels, and easy-to-understand ingredients. Transparent Labs also maintains an advisory board with doctors, PhDs, RDs, and other professionals.

In addition to Lean, Transparent Labs is known for other popular and well-rated supplements like Bulk, Stim-Free, Vitality, BCAA Glutamine, Mass Gainer, and Creatine HMB, among others.

You can contact Transparent Labs and the Lean customer service team via the following:

Email: support@transparentlabs.com

Phone: +1 866 324 9557

Final Word

Learn from Transparent Labs is a pre-workout supplement and fat burner mixed with nootropic ingredients.

Taking one scoop of Lean before a workout can boost fat burning, energy, and endurance during your workout while also enhancing motivation, focus, and energy.

To learn more about Lean and how it works or buy it online today, visit the official Transparent Labs online store.