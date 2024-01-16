THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID

NORTHWEST TREK WILDLIFE PARK COMMISSARY, HAY BARN & PUMP HOUSE Bid # J2024-01

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2024-01, Northwest Trek Commissary, Hay Barn & Pump House at the entrance of Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Kimberley Shelton. If via courier, please do not require a signature. Bids will be opened in the boardroom. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required. Pre-bid February 1,2024 at 9:00 A.M. at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

IDX-990038

January 16, 25, 2024