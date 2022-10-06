The Asigo System Reviews (Chris Munch & Jay Cruiz) Real Customer Results or Fake Success?

The Asigo System is a new business opportunity created by experienced marketers Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz.

Using The Asigo System, you can “dropship” services to businesses and potentially grow your online business from $0 to $1,000,000 per year.

Is The Asigo System legit? Does the moneymaking system live up to the hype? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about The Asigo System today in our review.

What is The Asigo System?

The Asigo System aims to be the fastest and easiest way to create steady, online profits.

Led by Chris Munch, the business opportunity teaches you how to create a steady, passive, and scalable online income stream by dropshipping services to businesses.

With The Asigo System, you get everything you need to launch a successful online business. You get a website builder, an automated sales funnel creation tool, traffic generation tools, and more.

Even if you have zero experience with digital marketing and have never built a webpage in your life, you can create high-converting online offers with The Asigo System, then scale those online offers to maximize profit.

The Asigo System begins its pre-launch phase on October 11.

The Asigo System Features & Benefits

The makers of The Asigo System claim to offer the following features and benefits:

Modeled after a proven 8-figure eService funnel

Take advantage of a star opportunity – like how eCommerce was 10 years ago

Eliminate the biggest headache via the built-in traffic generation system

Eliminate the biggest fear via the automated sales funnels

Eliminate the biggest time suck via the done-for-you fulfillment

Overall, The Asigo System teaches you the step by step guide to creating a profitable business online. Then, it takes away much of the hassle of running that business. You can easily scale your business up, expand into multiple niches, and maximize profit with minimal hassle.

How Does The Asigo System Work?

When you sign up for The Asigo System, you get a proven “copy and paste” eStore designed to sell services to businesses.

Just copy and paste that website into your own niche (The Asigo System tells you exactly how to do this), then earn huge profits online with a passive, easy-to-scale business.

When you sign up for The Asigo System, you can break into the rapidly exploring eServices industry while enjoying the full resources of an 8-figure SaaS company. You get all of the support of that company, giving you the highest chance to succeed at running your online eServices business – even if you have zero experience.

What Are You Selling with The Asigo System?

The Asigo System involves dropshipping virtual services to businesses:

You get into the rapidly exploding eServices industry with the full resources of an 8-figure software as a service (SaaS) company behind you

You dropship virtual services that you don’t need to fulfil yourself; The Asigo System takes care of all fulfillment

You have a copy + paste proven eStore to sell your services online; just stamp your brand on it

The Asigo System gives you a massively profitable engine ready to start earning huge amounts of money from day one

Dropshipping involves shipping products to customers while taking a cut of the profit along the way – often without maintaining any inventory yourself and while shipping products directly from the manufacturer to the customers’ address.

With The Asigo System, you’re dropshipping virtual products – like online services. There’s no need to deliver any physical product to customers. Instead, The Asigo System takes care of all online delivery, making it easy to scale your business.

Another advantage of dropshipping virtual services is that you can start earning profits on day one. Your system is set up and ready to ship services to customers; now, you just need to scale up to earn more money.

Overall, the creators of The Asigo System claim this is their “most successful model” and has produced “the biggest results for the most people in the shortest time,” with the business being backed by hundreds of testimonials.

Go from $0 to $1 Million Per Year With Zero Experience, Skills, or Product

The goal of The Asigo System is to help anyone get rich quick by dropshipping services to businesses.

In fact, the creators of the program claim the program is designed to take someone from $0 to $100,000 per year, and then from $100,000 to $1,000,000 per year.

Plus, The Asigo System works even with:

No product

No website

No paid traffic

No audience

No experience

No special skills

Just plug and play the done-for-you ecommerce store, use the built-in traffic generation to drive traffic to the store, and let The Asigo System fulfill your online orders. That’s it.

The Asigo System Consists of 3 Core Components

The Asigo System is built on 3 core components, including a proven eService, a proven eStore, and dropshipping.

Here’s how each component in The Asigo System works:

A Proven eService: The Asigo System sells proven online services (eServices) to businesses and other customers in need. These are professional, online services that solve crucial problems for businesses. The eServices industry is exploding – just like the eCommerce industry exploded throughout the 2010s. As the eServices industry continues to grow and businesses increasingly rely on online services to solve problems, you can provide the eServices businesses need.

A Proven eStore: The Asigo System comes with a pre-built online store. This eStore has been proven to sell products at high rates to customers. Just place your brand on the online store, drive traffic to it, and watch that traffic convert. The eStore makes it easy to manage everything, while the proven system makes you confident the eStore will work as advertised to convert traffic at high rates.

Dropshipping: The final component of The Asigo System is dropshipping. You are providing online services directly to businesses while taking a cut of each order. Typically, dropshipping involves shipping physical products to customers directly from the manufacturer; with The Asigo System, you’re performing a similar role – but with digital products and services instead.

Other The Asigo System Components

Other parts of The Asigo System are designed to enhance your online business, drive maximum traffic to your offer, and give you the best possible chance of success.

Here are other crucial components you’ll use to grow your Asigo System business online:

Automated Funnel: The Asigo System comes with an automated funnel. You can plug-and-play that funnel into your online store to maximize conversions, capture leads along the way, and give you the best possible chance of turning website visitors into paying customers. Like other automated funnels, The Asigo System’s funnel has been tested, tweaked, and perfected over time with the goal of creating maximum conversions.

Aim & Fire Traffic System: One of the hardest parts of running an online business is driving traffic to your offer. With The Asigo System, that’s not a concern: The Asigo System comes with an “Aim & Fire” traffic system. Just tell The Asigo System where you want traffic to go, and The Asigo System will direct traffic to your website, landing page, or sales funnel. The more traffic you drive to your offer, the more money you can make. According to the creators of The Asigo System, the Aim & Fire traffic system has a pool of 50,000,000+ potential buyers.

Teaser Video: Entice customers with a teaser video, drawing them into your online offer while demonstrating your value upfront. This teaser video immediately draws in traffic you’ve sent from the Aim & Fire traffic system before pushing them further down the sales funnel.

Questionnaire: After completing The Asigo System’s video, visitors progress to a questionnaire. This questionnaire is ideal for turning website visitors into leads. It captures basic information about visitors while providing further information about the value of your service.

Sales Video: Finally, The Asigo System displays a sales video to customers. Customers get additional details about the eServices you’re offering, why you’re the best choice, and how much those online services cost.

Checkout: The Asigo System offers a fully automated check-out system. You don’t need to setup your own eCommerce store or manage your own sales. Instead, The Asigo System handles your checkout process using a high-converting checkout form.

Lead Recapture: The Asigo System has an automated recapture system. Any “on the fence” visitors are automatically drawn back into the funnel until they’re ready to make their purchase. You can turn customers who’ve said no into customers who’ve said yes.

Overall, The Asigo System lets you easily setup a store using copy and paste, then direct traffic to that online store and direct that traffic along the sales funnel. It’s a done-for-you ecommerce system designed to maximize conversions and profitability.

How to Scale Your Business with The Asigo System

The Asigo System is designed to be easy to scale. Because you’re providing digital services to customers – not physical products – you can easily fulfill a virtually unlimited number of orders each day.

Here’s how to scale your business with The Asigo System:

Step 1) You create your online store using the copy-and-paste online store creation tool, adding your own brand to a proven template.

You create your online store using the copy-and-paste online store creation tool, adding your own brand to a proven template. Step 2) You drive traffic to that online store using the “Aim & Fire” traffic generation system, drawing from a pool of 50,000,000 visitors.

You drive traffic to that online store using the “Aim & Fire” traffic generation system, drawing from a pool of 50,000,000 visitors. Step 3) That traffic progresses through The Asigo System’s automated sales funnel, which includes a video, a questionnaire, lead recapture systems, and an automated checkout system – all designed for high conversions and maximum profitability.

That traffic progresses through The Asigo System’s automated sales funnel, which includes a video, a questionnaire, lead recapture systems, and an automated checkout system – all designed for high conversions and maximum profitability. Step 4) You make a sale, and order details automatically get delivered to the eService provider.

You make a sale, and order details automatically get delivered to the eService provider. Step 5) The eService provider automatically delivers to the buyer on your behalf. The customer receives their eService and you have completed a sale.

The eService provider automatically delivers to the buyer on your behalf. The customer receives their eService and you have completed a sale. Step 6) You rinse and repeat the method to scale your monthly recurring sales, potentially transforming your business from $0 to $1,000,000 per year.

If you can consistently make 10 sales per month using The Asigo System, then you could consistently make 100 sales or 1,000 sales per month. By scaling up and taking advantage of the built-in traffic generation, you could earn enormous profits.

Who Created The Asigo System?

The Asigo System was created by two experienced digital marketers, including Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz.

Chris Munch is best-known for being the owner of MunchEye, an online marketing website and industry news platform that helps marketers stay up-to-date on the latest product launches. Munch also launched an online venture in August 2019 called 100K ShoutOut.

Jay Cruiz, meanwhile, is best-known for launching AmpiFire, an automated content creation and distribution software.

Chris and Jay have teamed up on a previous venture called PressCable. According to Jay’s website, PressCable has grown into an 8-figure software company.

What’s Included with The Asigo System?

The Asigo System comes with a bundle of bonus tools, platforms, services, and products with all purchases. You receive immediate access to the entire system when you sign up today.

Here’s how The Asigo System works:

The Asigo System Website Builder: The Asigo System comes with a done-for-you website builder. Just copy and paste a high-converting online store, add your own brand, then get ready to drive traffic to the webpage. There’s no need to know anything about web design, programming, or digital marketing to start; instead, you can rely on the expertise of others while building the best website for your visitors.

The Asigo System Automated Sales Funnel: The Asigo System also comes with an automated sales funnel that walks visitors through the entire process from start to finish. You get a video that draws customers in, a questionnaire to convert customers into leads, and an automated checkout page to maximize conversions. There’s even a lead recapture form to give you the best possible chance of turning each visitor into a customer.

The Asigo System Traffic Generation System: One of the hardest parts of an online business is driving traffic towards the offer. The Asigo System comes with a traffic generation system that lets you point a traffic generating cannon at your landing page. The Asigo System has a pool of 50,000,000 people in its traffic generation system, making it easy to tap into a pool of potential buyers.

Campaign Refinery Trial: Your purchase comes with a 3 month trial of Campaign Refinery, a full service email marketing platform featuring automatic list-cleaning, automation, and rewards to dramatically increase engagement.

Convertri Trial: Convertri is the world’s fastest funnel builder, letting you easily create sales funnels to convert visitors into customers. You can use pre-built templates, customize different pages of your funnel, and make your funnel as unique as you like – even if you have zero design or development experience.

CleverMessenger Trial: Clever Messenger is a visual chatbot builder for Facebook Messenger, featuring broadcasts, analytics, growth tools, scheduled posts, and more. You can let your Facebook chatbot run 24/7 to nurture leads, counter objects, and turn website visitors into customers. The Asigo System comes with a trial for CleverMessenger.

ActiveCampaign Trial: ActiveCampaign is an email marketing, automation, and CRM platform that lets you manage contacts, release email campaigns, and manage those campaigns on-the-go. The Asigo System comes with a trial of ActiveCampaign.

VidBullet Commercial Access: Your purchase of The Asigo System comes with commercial access to VidBullet, a cloud-based video creation software designed to maximize conversions and draw in traffic. If you have no experience creating videos but want to quickly create highly-converting videos, then VidBullet can help.

Ampifire: Ampifire is an automated content creation and distribution software created by Jay Cruiz, the co-creator of The Asigo System. You can publish your campaign, distribute to hundreds of websites, submit campaigns to a team of writers, and get a 12-month content plan, among other perks. Content can be expensive. Ampifire makes it affordable.

Alpha Stacker: Alpha Stacker is an agency accelerator course that teaches you how to take your agency to the next level. You receive complimentary access to this course when you sign up for The Asigo System today.

The Asigo System Pricing

The Asigo System is priced at a one-time fee of $2,997.

You receive immediate access to The Asigo System after your purchase is confirmed.

Final Word

Do you want to build your own $1,000,000 dropshipping empire? Do you want to build one that doesn’t involve any “real” products? The Asigo System could be the right choice for you.

With The Asigo System, you get access to the tools you need to create a highly profitable online business – without talking to customers, dealing with inventory, or even creating your own website. The Asigo System does everything for you – from the initial sales funnel to the final checkout.

The Asigo System is currently preparing for its pre-launch phase, which will begin on October 11.