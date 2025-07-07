City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW25-0151F, RCP-1280(046)

TACOMA I-5 CROSSING STUDY

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division by 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email server, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Include the specification number in the subject line of your email. Your submittal must be sent as an attachment, links to your electronic submittal will not be accepted. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Include the specification number on the outside of the sealed envelope. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received either electronically or in-person:

By Email:

sendbid@tacoma.gov

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Note: Email may pass through multiple servers before arriving at its destination. Please allow sufficient time for email delivery of submittals. Timely electronic delivery is at the risk of the supplier.

In-Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building

North, Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday–Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received no later than 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Late submittals will be

returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive. Submittals in response to an RFQ will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Physical copies of solicitation documents will be available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related

updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A hybrid pre-proposal meeting will be held at Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 248, Tacoma, Washington, 98402 at 1:30 p.m. on July 15, 2025. The meeting will also

be available online. Additional information for online meeting details is included as part of the solicitation documents at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Project Scope: Identify improvements necessary for people of all ages and abilities to safely travel across I-5, along with opportunities for placemaking and to increase the tree canopy. Conduct robust planning,engagement, and conceptual design processes that will provide direction and prioritized recommendations on how to increase safety, enhance mobility options, and strengthen community connections in historically disadvantaged communities impacted by I-5. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for this work is 0%. As this is a federally funded project, the selected firm will be held to Federal EEO requirements. The Federal Aid Number for this project is RCP-1280(046). The scope of work required for the agreement includes work associated with the planning phase of the project, including Project Management and Coordination, Existing Conditions and Needs Assessment to inform project priorities and opportunities; Engagement and Outreach essential to both the success and the spirit of this study; Conceptual Design Development for the existing and any new crossings to clearly identify opportunities to enhance multimodal access and support future project implementation; Prioritization and Implementation Strategy to support future implementation; and Final Report and Presentation Materials to summarize findings.

Anticipated Form of Contract: Cost Plus Fixed Fee

Anticipated Contract Duration: Approximately 2 years (September 2025 – December 2027)

Evaluation Criteria:

Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1. Firm/Team structure, qualifications, and relevant experience in providing similar services in projects

of similar size and complexity.

2. Qualifications/Experience of Key Personnel including project manager(s) and team members to be

assigned to the project.

3. Familiarity with WSDOT and FHWA standards and requirements

4. Experience and Results with Similar Projects, Including Federally-Funded Projects

5. Consultant team’s approach to community engagement

6. Consultant team’s approach to completing project scope of work.

7. Team Availability and Anticipated Schedule

Anticipated RFQ Schedule: Following the SOQ submittal deadline, a Selection Advisory Committee (SAC) will evaluate the written proposals. After the evaluation, the SAC will conduct interviews of the most qualified Respondents before final selection. Interviews are likely to occur the week of August 25, 2025, with a final selection likely to occur the week of September 1, 2025.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information): The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed in the Additional Information section. Any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be subject to ADA requirements.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Assurance Statement: The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages; or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Carly Fowler by at cfowler@tacoma.gov, 253-502-8468, and 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, and available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after

submittal deadline.

Dates of publication: July 7, 2025 and July 14, 2025.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

