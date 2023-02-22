Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover Reviews: Is SilkySkin Scam or Legit Brand?

The Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover is an all-natural formula to safely and painlessly remove skin tags.

Designed for all skin types, the fast-acting liquid formula can deliver results in as little as 8 hours on moles and skin tags anywhere on the body.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover today in our review.

What is Silky Skin?

Silky Skin is a skin tag remover available exclusively through Get-Silky-Skin.

According to the official website, the Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover was recently voted the #1 skincare product in the United States.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Silky Skin can penetrate to the root of a mole or skin tag, making it easy to remove that mole or skin tag. Plus, the formula claims to work on all skin types, delivering fast results in a painless way.

According to testimonials featured on the official website, Skin Tag can remove many skin tags, moles, warts, and other blemishes within just weeks. Customers have shared before-and-after images of Silky Skin removing very large blemishes – often within weeks. Multiple customers have removed large, raised moles with the formula, for example, while others have removed skin tags within weeks.

Silky Skin is priced at around $60 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Silky Skin Benefits

The Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover can provide all of the following benefits, according to the official website:

All-natural formula

Removes skin tags, warts, and moles

Fast results in as little as 8 hours

Safely and painlessly removes moles and skin tags

Works on all skin types

Easy-to-apply liquid solution

How Does Silky Skin Work?

Silky Skin contains a blend of natural ingredients. Instead of using harsh chemicals to burn away your skin tag or mole, Silky Skin removes your mole using a blend of natural ingredients.

When you apply the Silky Skin liquid formula, the ingredients in the serum work to penetrate to the root of a mole or skin tag, triggering a rush of white blood cells to the blemish. This kickstarts your body’s natural removal and healing process.

By applying Silky Skin daily, you can help eliminate multiple skin issues, including skin tags, dark moles, light moles, and warts of all sizes.

In fact, Silky Skin claims to remove all traces of the mole or wart. Even if dealing with a dark mole, there will be “no trace the mole ever existed” after you apply the Silky Skin formula. The area may scab over initially. However, it will disappear from your body completely soon after.

Where to Use Silky Skin

Some people use Silky Skin to remove blemishes they’ve had since birth – like dark moles, raised moles, and other noticeable skin issues.

Others use Silky Skin to target more recent problems – like warts and skin tags. Overall, the formula claims to be equally as effective against large and small blemishes, including:

Skin tags

Dark moles

Light moles

Small warts

Big warts

How to Use Silky Skin

Silky Skin is designed to be easy to use and pain-free. Here’s how the manufacturer recommends applying it – and what to expect after you apply the clear serum:

Step 1) Apply Silky Skin to the Blemish: Using the included dropper, apply one full dropper (around 1mL) of clear serum to a Q-tip or cotton pad, then press it against your blemish.

Step 2) Let the Active Ingredients Go to Work: Leave the clear serum against your blemish to allow the active ingredients penetrate to the root. This creates an immune response, telling your immune system to send white blood cells to the area for healing and removal.

Step 3) Expect Minor Inflammation and Scabbing Within 8 Hours: As part of the natural healing process, you can expect inflammation and scabbing within around 8 hours of application. As the makers of Silky Skin explain, this means “Silky Skin has done its job” and your body can do the rest. If you don’t notice scabbing or inflammation, then continue to apply Silky Skin to the area daily.

Step 4) Stop Applying Silky Skin After Scabbing Occurs: After a few days or weeks of application, you may notice increased scabbing in the area. Once scabbing occurs, stop applying Silky Skin. Your body’s natural healing processes take care of the rest.

Step 5) No Trace the Mole Ever Existed: Finally, after the scab heals, there will be little to no trace of your mole, blemish, or skin tag ever existing. The blemish is gone for good, and you can move forward with confidence and clearer skin.

Silky Skin Ingredients

Instead of using harsh chemicals or artificial ingredients, Silky Skin uses a natural formula for proven skin tag and mole removal results.

Here are the two most important active ingredients in Silky Skin and how they work:

Sanguinaria Canadensis: Sanguinaria canadensis is a perennial flowering plant native to the eastern parts of North America. Used by Native Americans for centuries, the plant will “stimulate a rush of white blood cells” to your mole, blemish, or skin tag, helping to rapidly remove it, according to the manufacturer. Also known as bloodroot, Sanguinaria canadensis has been used in traditional medicine for centuries for general skin health. Today, it’s found in many skin tag removal remedies for its purported ability to remove blemishes.

Zincum Muriaticum: Zincum muriaticum is a version of zinc with antiseptic and disinfectant qualities, according to the makers of Silky Skin. The mineral works because it’s “a natural and powerful skin irritant” that creates a small layer of scabbing over the mole or skin tag, allowing the healing process to begin. Zincum muriaticum is a homeopathic formula where zinc is diluted with water, a process that is supposed to concentrate its effects. Studies show zinc has natural antiseptic properties that could help with blemishes, and many people apply zinc oxide serum to skin daily to support skin health.

Overall, the makers of Silky Skin describe their formula as “a refined old world remedy that has been used for centuries.” By using centuries-old traditional healing compounds, Silky Skin can help you remove moles and blemishes without harsh side effects.

What Does Silky Skin Do?

Silky Skin claims to remove skin tags, blemishes, and moles. According to the official website, many customers have removed moles – even large, raised moles – within just weeks of applying Silky Skin for the first time.

How can a simple, clear serum remove moles and blemishes within weeks? What does Silky Skin do to your skin? Here’s a brief summary:

Silky Skin works in a similar way to other home skin tag remedies – like tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar, or banana peels.

The idea is that certain natural oils have antiviral, antifungal, or antiseptic properties. By applying these oils – like the zinc and Sanguinaria canadensis – directly to your blemish, you can allow these natural properties to go to work.

Some people dab the liquid formula onto their blemish with a Q-tip or cotton swab. You can massage the oil into the blemish, then wash it off. Or, you can massage it in, then wrap a bandage and leave it on overnight.

Featuring a combination of two active ingredients, Silky Skin can purportedly remove skin tags, moles, warts, and other blemishes within weeks. When you apply Silky Skin, the natural oils get to work quickly, helping you move forward with blemish-free skin.

Scientific Evidence for Silky Skin

Silky Skin contains two active ingredients to help remove blemishes, skin tags, and other small and large skin issues. We’ll review the science behind the formula below.

First, studies show some people are more likely to develop skin tags than others. A 2010 study, for example, found people with insulin resistance, a high body mass index, and high cholesterol had a much higher risk of developing skin tags. Many also develop skin tags during pregnancy because of pregnancy hormones and weight gain. Others develop skin tags because of hormone imbalances or endocrine problems. Some have skin tags because of genetic reasons, while others have skin tags for none of the reasons listed above.

The most important active ingredient in Silky Skin is Sanguinaria canadensis. Also known as bloodroot, Sanguinaria canadensis has been used in traditional medicine for centuries in North America. In a 2016 review, researchers found Native Americans used Sanguinaria canadensis to treat a diverse range of clinical conditions. Researchers also found evidence the plant extract could work: it’s rich with bioactive compounds like alkaloids, for example, that can function as therapeutic agents. Specific alkaloids in Sanguinaria canadensis include benzophenanthridine and protopine alkaloids, and these alkaloids could contribute to its skin tag fighting benefits.

There’s ample evidence of people using a combination of bloodroot and zinc to remove skin tags. One researcher found the combination could produce inflammation and create pain and scarring in the applied area. This can help to remove skin tags, but it can also contribute to negative side effects. Although this combination is found in multiple skin tag removal serums – including Silky Skin – we need more research to verify it safely and effectively removes skin tags, moles, and other blemishes.

Zinc may be effective on its own for removing warts. A 2019 study found topical zinc oxide ointment (with 15% zinc) significantly reduced the size of common warts over four weeks. Researchers tested the effects of zinc oxide in a triple-blind, placebo-controlled trial. After four weeks, participants in the zinc oxide group had significantly smaller hand warts compared to those in the placebo and alternative treatment groups.

Silky Skin contains a very small dosage of zinc. Zincum muriaticum is a homeopathic solution, which means the zinc is diluted with water. You can find Zincum muriaticum in other skin tag removal serums sold online. Some supporters argue zincum muriaticum strengthens the outer layer of the skin, helping to defend your body against skin tags and other blemishes.

Overall, Silky Skin contains a blend of two active ingredients linked to blemish and skin tag removal. By applying Silky Skin daily, you could modestly reduce the appearance of moles and skin tags. However, there’s little evidence Silky Skin will permanently remove large, raised moles or other major skin blemishes as advertised on the official website.

Silky Skin Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Silky Skin is backed by strong reviews online, with customers sharing before and after images of dramatic transformations. Many customers have completely removed large skin blemishes and moles with Silky Skin, for example. Many have tried Silky Skin after being unhappy with other methods.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

One customer was born with a large mole over her eye and found it tough to deal with over the years. She used to beg her parents to get it removed, but they wouldn’t let her. She discovered Silky Skin online and started to apply it. Silky Skin shrank her mole within “days” and after a few weeks, her mole has almost entirely disappeared.

Another customer had multiple moles on his body that he always disliked, including a mole on his face. He tried many creams and lotions, but nothing worked until he tried Silky Skin. He describes the formula as “like magic.”

Many customers use Silky Skin instead of plastic surgery or other invasive solutions. They found Silky Skin removed their moles or blemishes as effectively as surgery but without the need for a major procedure. They just applied a clear serum daily to remove the blemish in weeks.

Many customers were skeptical about Silky Skin until they started using it. It didn’t seem realistic that a clear serum with two active ingredients could remove large moles, raised blemishes, and other noticeable skin conditions within weeks. However, most reviews for Silky Skin are positive, and many customers have been impressed with the results.

One customer claims she could feel Silky Skin get to work “immediately” after she applied it.

One customer claims her “moles have shrunk significantly” thanks to Silky Skin, posting before-and-after transformation photos of her dramatic results.

In before and after images, you can see many customers have completely eliminated even large, raised moles from their skin without the need for surgery – all thanks to the Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover.

Overall, most customers on the official website agree Silky Skin has given them clear skin without surgery. Some customers had dealt with their skin blemishes and moles since birth – only to have Silky Skin remove it in weeks. Others had recently developed skin tags or warts and found the Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover was equally effective.

Silky Skin Pricing

Silky Skin is priced at $59.76 per bottle. You must buy a minimum of two bottles per order. If you buy multiple bottles, you can take advantage of free bottle offers and discount pricing.

Here’s how much you pay when buying Silky Skin online today:

2 Bottles (Buy 1, Get 1 Free): $119.52 ($59.76 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$119.52 ($59.76 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 3 Bottles (Buy 2, Get 1 Free): $159.84 ($53.28 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$159.84 ($53.28 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 5 Bottles (Buy 3, Get 2 Free): $198.80 ($39.76 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Silky Skin, assuming you apply the formula daily. The manufacturer recommends applying the clear serum to your skin tag, mole, or blemish daily to get results in days or weeks.

Silky Skin Refund Policy

Silky Skin has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with Silky Skin for any reason, then contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process. You can receive a 100% refund minus original shipping costs.

About Silky Skin

Silky Skin is made by a company that does business under the same name. According to the official website, Silky Skin was recently voted the #1 skincare product in the United States. The company also claims to have award-winning customer service.

You can contact the makers of Silky Skin via the following:

Phone: (833) 274-5104

(833) 274-5104 Email: care@get-silky-skin.com

Silky Skin is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Final Word

The Silky Skin Skin Tag Remover is a serum made with two natural ingredients – bloodroot and zinc – to remove skin tags, moles, and other blemishes as quickly and safely as possible.

According to the official website, customers have been able to remove large blemishes – even raised moles and blemishes they’ve had since birth – within weeks of applying Silky Skin for the first time. It’s an alternative to surgery and other invasive treatments.

To learn more about Silky Skin or to buy the skin tag removal product online today, visit the official website at Get-Silky-Skin.com.

