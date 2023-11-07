NOTICE

Public Utility Board

MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled Public Utility Board meetings and study sessions for November and December will be held as follows: Public Utility Board Study Sessions will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The study sessions will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the study session will be held in the Public Utilities Auditorium, located at 3628 South 35th Street. The study sessions can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/ 81336402669, and entering the meeting ID 813 3640 2669. Public Utility Board Meetings will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meetings will be held in the Public Utilities Auditorium, located at 3628 South 35th Street. The meetings can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/84626080846, and entering the meeting ID 846 2608 0846.

Public Utility Board agendas, minutes, and recordings can be found online at www.mytpu.org/about-tpu/public-utility-board/board-meetings. Nicole Emery

