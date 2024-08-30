City of Tacoma

Notice of Availability: Final Environmental Impact Statement, LRP22-0003 August 26, 2024

Proponent and SEPA Lead Agency

City of Tacoma

Planning and Development Services Department

747 Market Street, Room 345

Tacoma, WA 98407

Project Name: Home In Tacoma (HIT) Zoning and Standards Package Description of the Proposal

The City of Tacoma is proposing to adopt new zoning designations, development standards, and other actions, together referred to as Home In Tacoma Zoning and Standards Package (the Proposal), to increase housing supply, affordability, and choice for current and future residents and ensure that housing development supports multiple goals. The Proposal is intended to implement the policy direction adopted in Phase 1 (Ordinance No. 28793, December 2021) along with applicable state law. Location of the Proposal

Home In Tacoma will primarily affect areas that are designated as Low-scale and Mid-scale Residential on the City’s Future Land Use Map, as well as other areas dispersed throughout the City of Tacoma. Alternatives

The Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) evaluates three alternatives: • Baseline Alternative (the No Action Alternative) • Lower Zoning Alternative • Higher Zoning Alternative The action alternatives are defined primarily based on the number of new housing units likely to be developed under new zoning designations, over an approximately 30-year horizon (out to 2050) but also provide a comparison of allowed density (number of dwellings allowed based on lot area), allowed housing types and building scale (height, building width, Floor Area Ratio and similar), and the potential bonus density and scale available in exchange for affordable housing and other public benefits. Appeal and Noticing

This notice of availability is provided in accordance with the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) of 1971, Chapter 43.21C of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) as revised 1983, and SEPA Guidelines, Effective 16 January 1976 as revised 4 April 1984, Chapter 197-10, Washington Administrative Code (WAC).

SEPA provides information on appeals in RCW 43.21C.075 and identifies certain actions that are not subject to administrative or judicial appeals at RCW 43.21C.495. Proposed Date of Implementation

The Home In Tacoma will be implemented following adoption by the City Council. Council action is scheduled for October 2024.

Date of Issuance of this

Final EIS: August 26, 2024

Availability of the Final EIS, draft zoning and standards package, and background materials

The Final EIS is available in electronic format on the City of Tacoma’s website, cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma. Paper copies are available for review at the City of Tacoma Customer Service Center at 747 Market Street, 2nd floor lobby, Tacoma WA 98402.

August 30, 2024