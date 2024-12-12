City of Tacoma-Ordinances

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 10, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28992 An ordinance of the City Council of Tacoma, Washington, granting a ten-year, non-exclusive telecommunications franchise to Port of Tacoma to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications system within City rights of way, together with corresponding obligations, and,

WHEREAS, in response to Port of Tacoma’s request for a franchise, City staff has negotiated the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for the requested franchise;

Now, Therefore,

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA:

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 28992:

Ordinance No. 28992 is a ten-year Telecommunications Franchise between the City of Tacoma and Port of Tacoma. Within this Franchise Agreement, which will expire December 10, 2034, Port of Tacoma agrees to indemnify the City, provide appropriate levels of insurance, letter of credit, and performance bond, and move forward in good faith with protections for the residents under Tacoma Municipal Code Subtitle 16B (Telecommunications Systems), Title Chapter 10.22 (Rights-of-Way), and this Franchise.

Amended Ordinance No. 289001 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for certain represented and nonrepresented employees, and changes in classifications to reflect the organizational structure. Substitute Ordinance No. 289002 An ordinance adopting the 2025-2026 Biennial Operating Budget.

Ordinance No. 289003 An ordinance adopting the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Program of the Comprehensive Plan, and adopting the 2025-2026 Capital Budget.

December 12, 2024