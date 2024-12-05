City of Tacoma-Amended Resolution TBD 023

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 3, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Amended Resolution TBD 023 A resolution authorizing a one-tenth of one percent sales and use tax for the Transportation Benefit District Fund, to continue to collect funds to be used for improvements, maintenance, preservation, and operations of the City’s street and transportation system, effective April 1, 2026.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1006194

December 5, 2024