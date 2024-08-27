City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the Home In Tacoma Zoning and Standards package, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 23, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Amended Resolution No. 41495, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for July 30, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. For more information, please contact Alyssa Torrez, Senior Planner, at 253-878-3767, or homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org. Nicole Emery City Clerk

Subject of hearing The subject of the September 24, 2024, City Council public hearing is to solicit feedback on the Home In Tacoma (HIT) Zoning and Standards package, which changes residential zoning to implement the City’s Housing Growth Scenario Map adopted by City Council in December 2021. Background On December 7, 2021, the City Council adopted Amended Ordinance No. 28793 approving the Home In Tacoma Project – Phase 1 package. The Council’s action established a new housing growth vision for Tacoma supporting Missing Middle Housing options, designated Low-scale and Mid-scale Residential areas, and strengthened policies on infill design, affordability, anti-displacement, and other goals. The action also initiated Home In Tacoma – Phase 2 to implement the new policies through changes to residential zoning and standards, along with actions to promote affordability and ensure that housing supports multiple community goals. From January to April 2023, the City conducted an intensive period of planning and engagement, resulting in the initial package of Middle Housing zoning and standards. A second round of engagement, from April to June 2023, focused on sharing the initial standards to receive input. The draft HIT packet was shared and made available for review in February 2024 for the Planning Commission Public hearing process, which included additional engagement opportunities. On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the City of Tacoma Planning Commission made its final recommendation on the Home In Tacoma package, moving it forward to the City Council to begin the Council review process. The formal letter of recommendation, the findings and recommendations report, and other supporting documentation for the Planning Commission’s decision was recently completed and are now available on the HIT project webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/HomeInTacoma. This proposal includes citywide rezoning of residential properties, which will affect what can be built in residential areas and the standards applicable to new development. Home In Tacoma will establish three new zoning classifications in residential areas, along with new design standards, modifications and additions to setbacks, height limits, parking requirements, new tree planting and preservation requirements, modifications to allowances for non-residential uses in residential areas, and tools to support homeownership and preservation of existing structures. The City of Tacoma is also issuing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) with the Home In Tacoma project, consistent with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). INFORMATION MEETINGS: Additionally, community members can attend upcoming informational meetings to learn more about the HIT packet and connect with key staff to ask questions about the proposal. In-Person-Thursday, September 12, 2024, 6:00-7:30 PM in City Council Chambers, 747 Market Street

Virtual-Thursday, September 19, 2024, 6:00- 7:30 PM • Link to join:

https://www.zoom.us/j/84739854007 • Or dial to join: 253-215-8782 • Webinar ID – 847 3985 4007 For more information, email homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org or contact Alyssa Torrez, Senior Planner, at (253) 878-3767 or atorrez@cityoftacoma.org

August 27, 2024