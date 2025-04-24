City of Tacoma -Determination of Environmental Non significance

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, PW Engineering Division

Agency Contact: Clara Dubow

Proposal:

The project intends to upgrade the pedestrian facilities within the intersection of S 56th St and Pacific Ave by installing curb extensions, ADA-compliant curb ramps, accessible push buttons, and providing compliant sidewalk connections to nearby transit stops. These upgrades trigger roadway restoration as-needed, catch basin relocation, and striping.

Location: The project is located in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington at the intersection of South 56th Street and Pacific Avenue.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0086

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. May 8, 2025. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 9, 2025. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-1012561

April 24, 2025