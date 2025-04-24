City of Tacoma -ORD 29031 & 29032

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 22, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29031 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.09 of the Municipal Code, relating to Solid Waste, Recycling, and Hazardous Waste, by amending Section 12.09.120, entitled “Commercial services”, to increase the fee for commercial Call-2-Haul pick up to more closely reflect the cost of service, effective June 1, 2025.

Ordinance No. 29032 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance declaring the public necessity for, and providing for the acquisition by eminent domain, certain property located along Sheridan Avenue, to construct pedestrian crossing ramps and signals, sidewalks, driveway approaches, and landscape restoration in connection with the Sheridan Arterial Improvements Phase I project to reconstruct South Sheridan Avenue from South 72nd to South 64th Streets; and declaring an emergency, making this ordinance effective upon passage. The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1012572

