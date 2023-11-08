Ninth Circuit to Hold Special Sitting at University of Washington School of Law

SAN FRANCISCO – The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will hold a special sitting on November 15 at the University of Washington School of Law, as part of the court’s weeklong sitting at the William K. Nakamura U.S. Courthouse in Seattle.

Oral arguments will be livestreamed and begin at 10 a.m. PST in the law school’s Rembe Courtroom (Room 133), Gates Hall, 4293 Memorial Way NE. A valid photo ID is required for admittance. Check the court calendar for case information.

The panel will consist of Senior Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown, Circuit Judge Ronald Gould and Senior District Judge Richard D. Bennett, of the District of Maryland, who will sit by designation.

Cases on the docket are:

• Abdul-Latif v. United States of America, an application to file a second or successive 28 U.S.C. 2255 motion to set aside conviction for conspiracy to murder officers and employees of the United States and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. Case No. 23-71

• Lopez Bonilla v. Garland, a citizen of Honduras petitions for review of the Board of Immigration Appeals’ denial of asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Case No. 22-1975

• Lemus-Huerta v. Garland, a citizen of Mexico challenges the Board of Immigration Appeals’ decision finding him ineligible for cancellation of removal based on an aggravated felony. Case No. 22-1984

• Shari Cane v. Corey O’Neill, appeals from the Montana district court’s summary judgment and judgment following a jury verdict in favor of defendants in an action challenging plaintiff’s arrest. Case Nos. 22-35936, 22-35994 and 22-35995

• United Federation of Churches LLC v. David Johnson, United Federation of Churches, LLC, appeals the Western Washington district court’s dismissal of its action under the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act against David Alan Johnson et al. Case No. 23-35060

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit hears appeals of cases decided by certain executive branch agencies and federal trial courts in nine western states and two Pacific island jurisdictions. The court meets monthly in San Francisco and Pasadena, California; with regular sittings in Seattle and Portland, Oregon; as well as special sittings at other federal courthouses in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Honolulu and Anchorage, Alaska. A list of oral argument dates and locations is available online at https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/calendar/.

