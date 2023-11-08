Weekend fun, November 10th to 12th

Grit City Comic Show 2023

Sat, Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Greater Tacoma Convention Center

1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

Grit City Comic Show is a continuation of our belief in a family-friendly old-school style comic book convention celebrating our love of comic books and their creators. Featuring top comic book creators, vendors of all types, gaming, Legos, toys, and cosplay. All at an affordable price.

This one-day convention will be our 10th show in Tacoma, WA, and the 13th altogether. We hope that you join us for another fun-filled event.

Doors will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Tickets at the door will be $15 – Pre-Purchased Tickets will be $10.

Kids 10 and Under attend for FREE with an adult-purchased ticket.

More details at www.gritcitycomicshow.com.

Source: Grit City Comic Show

Arts at the Armory

November 11 & 12, 11 am – 5 pm

Tacoma Armory, 1001 S Yakima Ave

Free and for all ages

Tacoma artists working in all artistic disciplines and mediums welcome you to the spacious Tacoma Armory for a unique interactive arts experience. Artists will be sharing their work, and you will have an opportunity to learn about the artistic process and purchase one-of-a-kind creations. Thanks to our event sponsor, Tacoma Arts Live.

Artists: Over 100 artists will be participating in this year’s Arts at the Armory. Find more about each artist here: https://tacomaartsmonth.org/arts-at-the-armory/.

Parking: Street parking is available around the Tacoma Armory near the Pierce County-District Court Building, but is limited to either 30 minutes or one hour. Paid public parking is available adjacent to the campus, operated by LAZ Parking (downloadable app available here: lazparking.com/app).

Public Transit: The Tacoma Armory is serviced by Pierce Transit bus routes 45 and 28

Food: Hungry? Local food trucks will be on-site during the event. You are welcome to enjoy your food inside the Roosevelt Room in the Armory.

Taqueria Hermanos Cardona, the Tacoma famous taco truck near the Fred Meyers, as well as the Corndoggery, will be there to provide some delicious food!

Source: Tacoma Arts Month