City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

CITY OF TACOMA,

WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 27, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28977 An ordinance approving a six-month extension of Ordinance No. 28872, which enacted interim land use regulations within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD) to temporarily prohibit the establishment of new or the expansion of existing underground storage tanks, metal recycling, and auto wrecking facilities within the STGPD, as approved by the City Council, and as previously extended by Ordinance No. 28958.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1001655

August 29, 2024