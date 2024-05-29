Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1579

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, ESTABLISHING NEW REDUCED SPEED LIMITS TO 20 MILES PER HOUR ON SPECIFIC CITY STREETS, AMENDING SECTION 16.01.020 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, PUBLICATION, AND CORRECTIONS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on May 21, 2024 , duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1579. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544. IDX-996956

May 29, 2024