City of Ruston-ORDINANCE NO. 1586

ORDINANCE NO. 1586

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO CHARGES FOR SANITARY SEWER SERVICES WITHIN THE CITY OF RUSTON, AMENDING SECTION 21.02.010 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO INCREASE SANITARY SEWER FLOW CHARGES PER 100 CCFS FOR 2025 AND 2026 SETTING THE UPDATED RATES AS FOLLOWS: FOR SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL $6.27 FOR 2025 AND $6.34 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 1 $8.73 FOR 2025 AND $9.17 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 2 $9.78 FOR 2025 AND $10.52 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 3 $12.03 FOR 2025 AND $12.82 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 4 $14.13 FOR 2025 AND $15.05 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 5 $14.96 FOR 2025 AND $16.09 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 6 $16.91 FOR 2025 AND $18.10 FOR 2026, FOR CATEGORY 7 $19.11 FOR 2025 AND $20.45 FOR 2026, AND FOR CATEGORY 8 $19.87 FOR 2025 AND $21.27 FOR 2026, FOR UNCATEGORIZED COMMERCIAL $6.27 FOR 2025 AND $6.34 FOR 2026, SUCH INCREASES ARE IMPOSED FOR THE PURPOSES OF PASSING THROUGH INCREASES FOR SEWER SERVICES CHARGED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on November 19, 2024 , duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1586. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

November 21, 2024