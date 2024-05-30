City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission meeting on June 3, 2024, has been canceled. The Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on June 24, 2024, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of recertifying the Lateral Police Officer Eligibility List and discussing the Fircrest Civil Service Rules Amendments at Fircrest City Hall. These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

