CITY OF FIRCREST NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

HEARING DATE: MARCH 31, 2026

HEARING TIME: 2PM

HEARING LOCATION: CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 25-CU0002

MAJOR HEIGHT VARIANCE 25-VP0001

MAJOR COVERAGE VARIANCE 25-VP0002

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has received a request for a Conditional Use Permit and Two Major Variances to build a new Whittier Elementary School. Project proposal to construct a new Whittier Elementary School on the existing site, which requires a Conditional Use Permit in the residential zoning district R-4; requesting a variance to exceed the 30’ maximum height in the R-4 zone, to allow two stories and an average height of 47’; and a variance to allow exceeding the maximum lot coverage standards of the R-4 zone. A public hearing has been scheduled in front of the Hearing Examiner for March 31, 2026, at 2pm. Located at: 777 Elm Tree Lane, Fircrest, WA 98466

Tax Parcel ID: 0220114002

Individuals who desire to provide comments may submit written comments to Permits@cityoffircrest.net by 12 pm on March 31, 2026, or provide testimony at the hearing. Review of the complete application materials is available at City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

IDX-1028170

March 19, 2026