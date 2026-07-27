CITY OF FIRCREST-PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF FIRCREST PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON CRITICAL AREAS ORDINANCE UPDATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on August 18, 2026, commencing at 6:00 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Critical Areas Ordinance (CAO) Update required by the Washington Growth Management Act.

Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours prior to this meeting. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

IDX-1034093

July 27, 2026