NO. 26-4-01787-8- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 28, 2026
NO. 26-4-01787-8
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
SANDRA ELLEN TILLOTSON, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATED this 13th day of July, 2026.
Raymond J. Daggett, Jr., Administrator of the
Estate of Sandra Ellen Tillotson, Deceased. Name: /s/RAYMOND J. DAGGETT, JR.
Address: 53729 Larson Road, Unit #5
Silver Creek, Washington 98585
Attorney for the Administrator of the Estate: /s/ GREG S. WEBLEY, WSBA #12875
Attorney at Law
112 West Meeker
P.O. Box 247
Puyallup, Washington 98371
(253) 841-2382
DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS
WITH CLERK OF COURT: JULY 13, 2026 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: JULY 28, 2026
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR
COURT
CAUSE NUMBER: 26-4-01787-8
IDX1034114
July 28, August 4, 11, 2026