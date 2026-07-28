NO. 26-4-00229-23- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 28, 2026
NO. 26-4-00229-23
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR MASON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOANN LANE,
Deceased.
THE ADMINISTRATOR NAMED BELOW has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: July 28, 2026
Publication: Tacoma Daily Index
DATED this 25 day of June 2026 Michelle Staszak, Co-Administrator John Lane, Co-Administrator
Co-Administrators:
Michelle Staszak and John Lane
Attorneys for Co-Administrator: Brent F. Dille, WSBA 25137
Dille Law, PLLC
Address for Mailing or Service: 1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Bldg. 11
Olympia, WA 98502
Phone: (360) 350-0270
Court of Probate Proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Clerk
1501 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX1034297
July 28, August 4, 11, 2026