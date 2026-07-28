NO. 26-4-00229-23

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR MASON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOANN LANE,

Deceased.

THE ADMINISTRATOR NAMED BELOW has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: July 28, 2026

Publication: Tacoma Daily Index

DATED this 25 day of June 2026 Michelle Staszak, Co-Administrator John Lane, Co-Administrator

Co-Administrators:

Michelle Staszak and John Lane

Attorneys for Co-Administrator: Brent F. Dille, WSBA 25137

Dille Law, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service: 1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Bldg. 11

Olympia, WA 98502

Phone: (360) 350-0270

Court of Probate Proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Clerk

1501 Market St

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX1034297

July 28, August 4, 11, 2026