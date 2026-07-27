SEDONA APARTMENTS- Construction Stormwater NPDES

MTT Development, LLC, 11235 SE 6th St, Suite 230, Bellevue, WA 98004 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Sedona Meridian Mixed Use is located at 2513 Meridian Ave E, Edgewood, Pierce County, WA 98372. This project involves 1 acre of soil disturbance for residential site development and building construction. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions, any stormwater which does not infiltrate and will disperse from the site to a conveyance system in Meridian Ave East, proceeding south to an existing pond with eventual outfall into Simons Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1034218

July 27, 2026 & August 3, 2026